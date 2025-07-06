A South African graphic designer recently visited the graveyard to reflect on some of his best work over the years

The youngster worked on many deceased celebrities’ graves and showed his creative talent in a now-viral TikTok video

Many people were emotional after being reminded of all the great South African stars who had departed, after seeing the tombstones

The people of Mzansi felt a heavy heart after being reminded of some of their favourite stars who had died.

A South African graphic designer showed off some celebrity tombstones he worked on.

A graphic designer brought back many memories when he visited a graveyard to record some of his best work over the years. He documented the tombstones that he designed and wowed many.

The youngster created incredible artwork that honoured the fallen souls. Akhumzi Jezile and Vuyo Mbuli came to mind as people watched the now-viral video on TikTok

Graphic designer shows off celebrity tombstones on TikTok

A young graphic designer, Moe, visited the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg. He went to check out some of his greatest work under the guidance of the late Mr Lebohang Khitsane at Bataung Tombstones.

Moe was proud of himself and his incredible team for the beautiful work they had produced while he worked with them. He showed the resting places of many celebrities who had died.

Akhumzi Jezile’s grave was the first one to appear in the video. South Africans felt their hearts ripped again after seven years since he passed.

The young star tragically died in a horrific road accident at the age of 29 on the 28th of April in 2018. Vuyo Mbuli, who was an incredible television host, also had his tombstone designed by Moe.

Mbuli, Jezile and Robbie Malinga are resting side by side. South Africans realised that the country had lost a lot of talented stars over the years after watching the video.

Moe shared:

“When a graphic designer works at a tombstone company. Let’s see how many tombstones you can recognise. This is the work we produced with Mr. K at Bataung during my time with them. His memory shall forever live through these designs.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA remembers fallen celebrities in viral TikTok video

Social media users shared their thoughts after watching the now-viral clip with over one million views:

Mzansi was emotional after a graphic designer showed off celebrity tombstones he worked on.

@SamukelisiweLungile Makhoba remembered:

“Simba Mhere, the cuteness that I've nearly forgotten. Oh! That guy was handsome, shame.”

@Nombuso shared:

“I still hear Akhumzi’s mother crying.”

@Someleze Somie Silo commented:

“Akhumzi’s death really hurt me.”

@Andiswa ᥫ᭡. Wrote:

“Oh, Vuyo Mbuli, it still hurts.”

@Shine said:

“Akhumzi affected me as if I knew him. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

@Silondile Zondi commented:

“I will never forget Simba, the accident that took his life happened right in front of me. My heart still bleeds for that child.”

