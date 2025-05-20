The widow of the late Morning Live presenter Vuyo Mbuli, Savita Mbuli, remembered him on the 12th anniversary of his death

Savita Mbuli penned a heartfelt message, reminiscing on the day she was informed of his passing

Mzansi remembered Vuyo Mbuli as one of the best news anchors, and how his legacy lives on

Savita Mbuli spoke fondly of her late husband, Vuyo Mbuli, twelve years after his untimely passing.

Savita Mbuli penned a loving message to the late Vuyo Mbuli 12 years after his untimely passing. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Savita Mbuli vividly remembers the day Vuyo died

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Savita Mbuli remembered the late Moring Live news anchor Vuyo Mbuli, who passed away 12 years ago. Savita said she vividly remembers when the doctor informed her that Vuyo was no more. She mentioned that since his passing, a lot had happened in her life, but he remains "the best."

"Twelve years since the passing of my dearest Thando. And the voice of the doctor who confirmed that, “We tried our best, but we couldn’t save him,” is remembered so vividly. So much has happened since, but what remains is that you are the best we’ve ever had."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Savita Mbuli remembered her late husband, Vuyo Mbuli. Image: Mbulivuyo/X, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The broadcaster passed away at age 46, reportedly while he was watching a rugby game at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.

Savita Mbuli posted an AI-generated picture of how Vuyo would look today, and it melted hearts.

"While we remember your youthfulness on the 1st broadcast of Morning Live. Continue to rest in heavenly peace, Myenam. We all miss you."

Mzansi shares powerful messages in Vuyo's remembrance

Social media users, SA celebrities and followers shared some heartfelt words about the late Vuyo.

Tbotouch shared:

"Henley Studios should be named after the G.O.A.T."

Nontaithethwa stated:

"What a man. May your memories be remembered and continue to live with the family! Legends don't die sthandwa sam! Be strong! He is very proud of you!"

Mo.moatshe reminisced:

"A figure that was a daily feature as I got ready for school. A legend!"

Foreveronke hailed him:

"His passing marked the end of an era in quality morning TV broadcasting that one would actually look forward to. Legends come once in a lifetime."

Mrslungz stated:

"My Mother’s fave! She stopped watching Morning LIVE after he departed. Oh I know he is resting in heaven."

Khayambejeni said:

"Oh man. Shap shap. Eita daar. Sadly missed."

Neomngadi shared:

"I remember how we would be preparing to go to school while watching him on TV. May his soul rest in peace."

Shiranid said:

"Forever on our hearts, Uncle Vuyo, may your soul continue to rest in peace."

Princessk2901 replied:

"This man raised us, for some of us who didn't have present fathers, he was our dad. May he continue to rest peacefully."

Leanne Manas remembers partner in crime

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leanne Manas commemorated the 10th anniversary of Vuyo Mbuli's passing.

Manas posted a few throwback photos taken with her former SABC colleague, and she had a sweet message attached to them.

Source: Briefly News