Leanne Manas commemorated the 10th anniversary of Vuyo Mbuli's passing on her social media pages

She posted pictures taken with her former SABC colleague and penned a sweet and short message

South Africans joined the news anchor in honouring Mbuli and shared their memories of the late journalist

Leanne Manas penned a sweet message to mark the 10th anniversary of Vuyo Mbuli's death. Image: @leannemanas/Instagram and @YouthVillageSA/Twitter

Leanne Manas honoured her former Morning Live co-news anchor, Vuyo Mbuli on Friday 19. It was the 10th anniversary of Vuyo's passing.

Manas shared pictures of herself and Mbuli and captioned them: "19.05.13. 10 years today ️ mintirho ya vulavula."

Manas Mbuli and Mbuli hosted the popular Morning Live TV show together for nine years, and millions of South Africans loved their onscreen chemistry and style of presenting.

Vuyo Mbuli collapses during a rugby match

The seasoned broadcaster died ten years ago at age 46 while watching a rugby game at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein, reported TimesLIVE.

According to IOL, Mbuli complained about chest pains before he collapsed, and a postmortem revealed that he had two blood clots in his lungs that caused his death.

See the Instagram pictures below:

Mzansi joins Leanne in remembering Vuyo Mbuli

Vuvu Virgo said:

"They used to make a great team. Wow, time really flies. No one will fill his space. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Sharp sharp Bab' Vuyo

Lazarus Makhubele shared:

"I must admit that since Vuyo Mbuli passed away. l hardly watch SABC2 and I think they are full of politics on almost all their topics."

Dessert Mzwakhe Ngwenya mentioned:

"This duo was the best. Used to listen to them every morning while preparing for school. May Vuyo continue resting in peace and long life to Leanne."

Victor Mushawatu added:

"He was one of a kind. I used to watch Morning Live on weekdays because of him."

Bethuel Ntlhane wrote:

"I also remember him very well 'Eita Daso'. May His Soul rest in peace."

