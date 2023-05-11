Skeem Saam has passed Generations to become the second most-watched soapie in South Africa after Uzalo

The popular show peaked at 4.3 million viewers in April compared to Generations' 4.3 million viewers in the same month

Fans have celebrated Skeem Saam's significant achievement by noting that the storyline has improved

Skeem Saam is now the second most-watched television show in South Africa after beating Generations: The Legacy.

‘Skeem Saam’ beat 'Generations: The Legacy' to become the second most watched soapie in SA. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The show was second to Uzalo after getting more than 4.3 million viewers in April while Generations got 4.1 million.

According to a report shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, Skeem Saam experienced an increase in viewers in April.

Per Mphela's Twitter post, the show was second to Uzalo, the most-watched TV show in Mzansi. The post read:

"Skeem Saam beats Generations. The SABC1 youth soapie peaked at 4.3 million viewers for their top episode in April, beating Generations The Legacy’s 4.1-million.

"Skeem Saam was the second most watched show, behind Uzalo, in South Africa in April."

Skeem Saam viewers laud the show's writers for switching the storyline

Viewers of the SABC1 youth soapie attributed the success of the show to the storyline. Many said they are enjoying the show's new storyline.

@Kenosi_Rakosa said:

"I knew with the start of Eunice's "Executive" that we were watching gold. I really like that their storylines are unique yet relatable and all the cast members are given a chance to showcase their talent."

@Tumie_Boroboko noted:

"Melita and the Kgomos storyline effectEveryone was glued to their screens by 1830."

