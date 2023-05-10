Zolisa Xaluva has cemented his name as one of the most talented South African actors, having played numerous roles dating back to the mid-2000s

The Kings Of Joburg star's rags to riches story is one for the books, and he has a compelling story to tell of how he climbed up the entertainment ladder

Xaluva is the current cover star for Nounouche where he plants words of wisdom to aspiring actors like himself

Former Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva is known for embodying every character he plays, making him an instant household name. Like many creatives in South Africa, life before fame had many hurdles.

If there is any thespian in the country who deserves all the accolades, it is the Blood Psalms actor. With a career boasting of unique characters, his rags-to-riches story is one for the books.

Zolisa Xaluva's daring TV roles, from Gomora to Kings Of Joburg

Zolisa Xaluva's career started in the mid 2000s where he played Lwazi Mboweni in the hit local TV series Tsha Tsha. His most popular character was that of Jason Malinga on the iconic SABC 1 telenovela Generations, before it was rebranded to Generations: The Legacy.

The actor wowed his fans when he took on the role of Melusi Dlamini, who was a High School principal on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora.

Xaluva then landed a role as Mogomotsi 'Mo' Masire on the Netflix action-packed series Kings Of Joburg, starring alongside The Fergusons and other popular faces in local television. Another big role he took on was that of Toka on the Showmax series, Blood Psalms.

Zolisa the cover star

The actor is the cover star for Nounouche where he details how he was first introduced to community theatre at an early age. Being one of the few kids with access to M-Net, his love for TV exposed him to a world of acting. He unleashed his talent when he role-played with his siblings back then.

“I had a passion for films growing up in the 1980’s,” the versatile actor told interviewer and actress Mmabatho Montsho.

Readers were left fascinated by Zolisa's charm and handsome looks.

Love for the arts

Growing up in the township of New Brighton in Gqeberha, plagued by its own societal issues, Zolisa’s family life was also disrupted. When his parents separated, he apparently had to move to a different home and a completely new city.

When he started his career, landing an acting role was difficult. Thankfully an agent helped him land his first role on Tsha Tsha. From there, his career moved upward, awarding him multiple accolades and a title as one of Mzansi’s most prolific actors.

According to Briefly News, he is a well-trained actor who studied at Pretoria Technical College. Zolisa also shared his talents with children from different schools as he formed part of an arts and culture group.

Years later, Zolisa Xaluva holds a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTAS) and a South African Independent Film Festival Award.

Who does he owe his success to? The actor told Nounouche that his mother is his biggest supporter and the love of his life.

“When I started and things were tough, when I was at the top and uncertain she was always the one who said I must keep going. She is my number one fan and the true love of my life.”

