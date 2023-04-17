Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva is the cover star of the online magazine Nounouche's April exclusive story

The former Generations actor was photographed with Happiness Is a Four-letter Word star Mmabatho Montsho

Mzansi people couldn't get enough of Zolisa and Mmabatho's breathtaking visuals and praised them

Social media went crazy after online magazine Nounouche shared a sneak peek at their photo shoot with Zolisa Xaluva.

Nounouche's editor-in-Chief @BonnieMeslane shared two photos of Zolisa and fellow actress Mmabatho Montsho posing playfully.

Mzansi salivating after seeing Zolisa Xaluva and Mmabatho Montsho's pic

After seeing the pics, peeps couldn't decide whether to focus on Zolisa's handsomeness or Mmabatho's stunning beauty. Some shot their shots at the actors, revealing that they have a huge crush on them.

@Sandra_Rambau said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️"

@thatchick_Rae shared:

"What a fine man."

@MrsWToYou posted:

"Ok, this man is handsome."

@Chumarniie replied:

"Ndibafuna bobabini."

@OwaseNkweleni_ commented:

"Beautiful people."

@lovederiaa wrote:

"I need Zolisa! Please do something, God."

@Oboipelo_ added:

"I'm not sure who I want more."

Zolisa Xaluva and Mmabatho Montsho get personal

According to Nounouche, Mmabatho was not the star of the shoot but an interviewer. The magazine's cover stories involve inviting fellow artists to interview their cover subject, and Zolisa chose Mmabatho to hold things down for him.

Montsho and Zolisa talked about all things about the creative industry. The Gomora star revealed that his love for acting started with theatre. Also, growing up around people passionate about cinema and storytelling made him fall in love more with acting.

"I grew up role playing (acting) with my brother and cousins so I knew I had some semblance of talent to portray something. I definitely surprised people.”

Zolisa Xaluva reveals how he gets into character

Xaluva is one of the most loved and celebrated Mzansi actors because his passion for his work shines through the screen.

How the Kings of Joburg actor approaches different characters has impressed many people. Zolisa told Montsho that it's not always easy to get into character, especially with physical aspects where he has to match the role.

"On Gomora, I played a character with two women who are older than me. Physically, I had to match a man of that particular age and have that presence, so I ate a bit badly to get that."

