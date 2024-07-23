Thuli Phongolo missed her Dundee July gig, reportedly struggling with her break-up with DJ Maphorisa

The actress and DJ also parted ways with her 2 Faced partner Slenda Da Dancing DJ, allegedly due to internal conflicts

Thuli P, keeping a low profile, is said to be dealing with emotional challenges post-breakup

Thuli Phongolo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The actress and DJ was reportedly a no-show at the Dundee July in KZN where her group 2 Faced was scheduled to perform.

Here's the real reason why Thuli P missed her Dundee July gig

Thuli Phongolo is allegedly struggling to come to terms with her break-up with DJ Maphorisa. The star also announced that she had parted ways with her 2Faced partner, Slenda Da Dancing DJ.

According to ZiMoja, the star failed to pitch for a gig that 2Faced was booked for because she is not seeing eye to eye with her former partner Slenda. Sources close to the stars told the publication that the main reason why 2Faced parted ways was because Thuli P thought she was bigger than Slenda and treated her like she was a fan.

Thuli P allegedly not taking her break up well

Thuli P announced she was single on social media after dating DJ Maphorisa. The former Generations: The Legacy star is reportedly nursing her broken heart after the split. The source said:

"Since her break-up with DJ Maphorisa, she has been keeping a low profile. Thuli does not like confrontations. She is probably dealing with a lot."

Slenda Da Dancing DJ parts ways with 2Faced and ditches Thuli Phongolo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that dancer-turned-DJ Sithabile Zungu, who goes by the stage name Slenda Da Dancing DJ, is allegedly no longer associated with the female DJ duo 2Faced.

The once famous group that caused buzz for all the right and wrong reasons is no longer there. According to TshisaLIVE, the group, which consisted of Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ, called 2Faced, has broken up.

