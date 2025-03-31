South African influencer Mandisi Tshingana raised over R300K for the former Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda

Mandisi announced on social media that the donations have reached over R300K, and he plans to surpass R2M

The influencer posted a screenshot as proof of how much he has raised for the reality TV star

Former ‘BBMzansi’ Star Uyanda’s donations reached over R300K. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi's favourite reality show, Big Brother Mzansi, has come to an end. Still, for the former housemate Uyanda Hlangabezo, it's only just the beginning of everything as a popular influencer Mandisi Tshingana has been raising funds for him after his loss of the grand R2M prize.

Recently, the influencer shared on his Instagram page that the donations for Uyanda have reached over R300K and are looking at surpassing the initial grand prize.

"⭐️R300,000 RAISED IN SUPPORT OF UYANDA HLANGABEZO⭐️I am thrilled to announce that the collective efforts of @uyanda_hlangabezo’s supporters have reached R300,000 in donations! This overwhelming response embodies the spirit of ubuntu - a testament to how our shared humanity uplifts one another.

He also thanked every fan who contributed to the donations for Hlangabezo:

"To every individual who contributed, shared, or amplified this initiative: your generosity reflects the very essence of ubuntu. Your actions remind us that “umntu ngumntu ngabantu”. May your kindness return to you tenfold, and may your cups overflow with blessings.

"While this milestone is a celebration, we recognise that ubuntu is not a destination but a daily practice. Let us continue fostering communities where compassion and solidarity thrive. Updates on how these funds will empower Uyanda’s next steps will follow soon. For now, let us bask in the warmth of this collective triumph. #UbuntuInAction #BBMzansi #Umlilo #IntoIngoUyanda."

See the post below:

BB Mzansi contestants who received donations

These Big Brother Mzansi contestants have made a lasting impression on their fans, with many showing their support by offering generous donations. The lucky contestants have received everything from furnished apartments to large cash gifts, proving the deep bond between them and their loyal followers.

Liema Pantsi (Season 4)

Her dedicated fanbase, known as the "Lillies," surprised her with an incredible gift: a fully furnished apartment.

Zintle 'Zee' Mofokeng (Season 4)

Zee’s fans came together to spoil her with a brand-new Lenovo laptop, a high-quality camera, stylish bags, and a whopping R100,000 cheque.

Ashley Ogle (Season 5)

Fans of Ash-Ley rallied behind her in a big way, launching a GoFundMe campaign that raised over R150,000.

Yolanda Mukondeleli Monyai (Season 4)

Yolanda’s supporters, affectionately called the "Yolifires," went all out to show their love for her by gifting her R102,000 in cash. Along with the money, they also surprised her with trendy clothes, stylish boots, a brand-new iPhone, and a MacBook.

Influencer Mandisi Tshingana raised funds for 'BBMzansi' star Uyanda. Image: @mandisi.tshingana

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva explains donation process

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has clarified the fundraising initiative.

He said that there are people who tried to scam his fans by starting a donations drive without his knowledge. But he still faced backlash online for being greedy.

Source: Briefly News