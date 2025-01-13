Fan-favourite reality TV star Zinhle "Zee" Mofokeng has received another cheque from her followers on social media

A photo of Mofokeng receiving another R100,000 cheque went viral on social media over the weekend

Big Brother Mzansi viewers and followers of the influencer took to social media to congratulate her

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Zintle "Zee" Mofokeng is gifted over R100k. Images: @MofokengZintle

South Africa's popular reality TV star and influencer Zintle "Zee" Mofokeng recently received a R100,000 cheque from her social media fans.

The popular reality TV star also a received R100,000 cheque and a MacBook from her fans in May 2024.

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality stars Liema, Khosi, and Yolanda have also received large cheques from their fans.

Social media user @wendy3781_n shared a photo of Mofokeng with a R100,000 cheque on her social media account on the weekend. The photo shows Mofokeng receiving R140 000 in her bank account on Saturday, 11 January. She captioned her post:

"Dominators and proof."

South Africans congratulate the reality TV star

shepomohonoe said:

"We did that Dominators. Her content creation career is set, now let’s spoil her rotten in the next project. We need all hands on deck to make this project 2.0 successful."

real_iconicbaddie wrote:

"Yall got money. I'm so proud they spent the money wise! She will have these gadgets for a long time and her career will blossom."

pabie_modise responded:

"Well done Dominators. Congratulations my Zintle you deserve this and more."

ntombie_dee said:

"I wish I also donated something as a dominator. I love you baby."

jareed.nduku wrote:

"Awww Zee. May you and the dominators be blessed for many moons. Keep it coming."

rosaswt222 replied:

"I love this girl. She's so cute and simple."

mandazi_gugu said:

"The most thoughtful gifts these are so perfect to kickstart her career well done Dominators."

