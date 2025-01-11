Talented actor Ishmauel Songo who is known for his role in Rhythm City says he's joined Big Brother Mzansi

The fan-favourite Lingashoni actor made the announcement on his Instagram account this week

Fans of the actor and viewers of the reality TV show took to his comment section to congratulate him

'Rhythm City' and 'The Wife' actor Ishmauel Songo joins 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @ishmauel_s

Influencer and actor Ishmauel Songo reveals that he will be making an appearance in season five of South Africa's reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi.

The actor who is famously known for portraying the character of Mpande Zulu in The Wife confirmed the news on Friday, 10 January 2025.

Songo shared a video on his Instagram and captioned the post:

"I'm going into the Big Brother house from the 10th -11th January 2025. I'm so excited. This is going to be one hell of a ride."

The actor adds in the video that he got an invite to be in the Big Brother house for one night.

Fans of the show revealed that they can't wait to see him on the reality TV show.

Big Brother Mzansi fans respond to the actor's video

@kruger_iii said:

"Most definitely. I’ll vote for you."

kapita481 replied:

"We just hope he doesn't meet the Queen of London there. Mara, we will support yazi. For us, you will always be our Sabelo, always. Much love my brother from Angola. Portuguese-speaking nation."

Actress Angela Sithole responded:

"All the best!"

@vusimajola said:

"Ziyakhala bangene chomi yam" (It's going down, go show them how it's done, my friend).

@sibumkhize wrote:

"Yoh, yoh, kuzoshuba" (yoh, yoh it's going down).

E.tv cancels Rhythm City

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2020 that e.tv canned its popular soapie Rhythm City after 13 years on South African television.

The popular soapie aired its last episode on 16 July 2021 and was replaced by popular fashion telenovela House of Zwide.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the entire production staff, crew, and cast for their incomparable craft," the channel revealed in a statement.

