South African soapie viewers recently said goodbye to the popular telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire

The Tshedza Pictures production aired its last episode on Friday, 10 January after two years on television

Social media users took to X to bid farewell to the first isiXhosa telenovela which was filmed in the Eastern Cape province

Gqeberha: Empire supporters said goodbye to Tshedza Pictures' TV show on social media this week.

The show aired its final episode on Friday, 10 January after two years on DStv's channel, Mzansi Magic.

South Africans will also bid farewell to Isiphetho: Destiny, My Brother's Keeper, and Umkhoha: The Curse this year.

Entertainment commentator, Jabu Mcdonald took to his X account on Friday, 10 January to bid farewell to the isiXhosa telenovela.

"Tshedza Pictures’s Gqeberha: The Empire officially comes to an end tonight on Mzansi Magic after two years on our screens, with a total of 520 episodes and multiple award nominations over the years."

"It was the first-ever telenovela shot in Gqeberha, featuring both fresh talent and seasoned actors who have graced our screens for many years."

"Tonight’s episode promises to be epic as Nozuko and Hlumelo finally walk down the aisle. But will their wedding be a success when their enemies arrive, seeking vengeance for everything they have done?" he wrote on his timeline.

South Africans bid farewell to telenovela

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"There were so many Easter eggs in season one that I thought would be followed in the long run. So that we can understand the backstory of a lot of the characters, especially the Luzuko Mxenge issue of not being able to impregnate Nozuko, to Zimkita's son not being his."

@Zoeky15 replied:

"As I said, I wish the curtain to fall on them. Death should be their reward."

@ZinhleSokh92169 responded:

"The end was not even epic It was bad the whole Zimkhitha story line was confusing. Hlumelo and his wife being arrested for attempted murder only, I mean really? Kanti, what statement did Zimkhitha give to the police?"

@kenonam1 wrote:

"The government department pulled its funding. When I catch you. This show was our Xhosa lifeline and our government decided to fail us as usual."

Gqeberha: The Empire' star Zandile Msutswana gets her flowers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Gqeberha: The Empire actress Zandile Msutwana received flowers for her role as Zimkitha.

Soapie fans and viewers of the show applauded Msutwana for nailing the villainous role in the telenovela.

