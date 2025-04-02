A viral video shared shows a clever lioness approaching an enclosure fence, digging underneath it, and then forcing her body through the gap to escape to the other side

The quick thinking shown by the big cat highlights the intelligence of lions, which research has shown are capable of innovative problem-solving

Social media users were quick to react to the footage, with many joking that the lioness had learned border-crossing techniques from humans

A video showing how a lioness escaped an animal enclosure left many cracking jokes. Images: Paul Souders/Getty Images and vitfoto/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Content creator @wadzanai.gono.54, who regularly posts animal-related content on Facebook, shared a video showing a lioness approaching a fence that had been keeping the big cats enclosed in what appears to be an animal park. Instead of stopping at the barrier, the clever cat began digging at the sand beneath the fence. Once she created enough space underneath, she pushed herself down and forced her body through the gap, escaping to the other side in just a matter of seconds.

The quick escape highlights the intelligence and adaptability of these majestic predators, raising questions about the effectiveness of certain containment measures in wildlife facilities.

Lion intelligence and problem-solving abilities

Research has shown that lions possess advanced thinking abilities that help them deal with tricky physical and social situations. A study looking at how African lions solve problems found that 83% of the tested lions could solve at least one part of a complex puzzle box, with some lions able to work out several challenges.

The study looked at different parts of how lions solve problems, including finding multiple solutions, how much they kept trying, how often they succeeded, how quickly they approached the problem, and how many different ways they tried to solve it. Researchers found that lions who kept trying were more likely to succeed – the more determined lions were better at overcoming challenges.

Lions face many ecological and social challenges both in zoos and in the wild. Their ability to come up with new ideas and solve problems is vital for staying alive, whether they're finding ways to hunt properly, protect their area, raise their cubs, or, as shown in the viral video, escape from an enclosure when they want to.

Individual lions also show big differences in how they tackle problems. Some lions keep trying for longer, while others might take more time to approach new challenges or try lots of different methods. These differences suggest that, just like humans, lions have their personalities and thinking styles that affect how they behave.

A video shows the intelligence of a lioness as it escapes in a few seconds from a wire fence. images: @wadzanai.gono.54

Source: Facebook

Social media reacts to the clever escape

@Precious Unathi Mtsweni joked:

"It must have seen people who are crossing the border illegally, this one."

@Ochieng Otieno worried:

"No wonder we always have cases of animal-human conflicts."

@Sec Craim observed:

"It even looks to the side to check if someone noticed..."

@Sithulile Ndebele teased:

"Teenage behaviour, going to groove 😂😂"

@Charles Mothoa suggested:

"That electric fence is off or not correctly installed."

@Raphael Bwalya noted:

"The lion even understood that it escaped."

