A jaw-dropping video captured in Zimbabwe shows a curious lion approaching a defensive forest cobra, leading to a dangerous face-to-face confrontation between two deadly predators

The footage reveals the moment the cobra strikes at the lion's face when the big cat gets too close, forcing the king of the jungle to quickly shield itself from the venomous attack

Netizens were divided in their reactions, with some claiming the lion's fur would protect it while others insisted the deadly venom would prove fatal even to the powerful predator

A lion had a difficult time trying to attack a cobra. Images: Outback to Coast/Getty Images and Michele D'Amico supersky77/Getty Images

A gripping wildlife encounter between a lion and a forest cobra has captivated viewers across social media. Content creator @ComradeMasuku shared the footage from Zimbabwe, showing what happens when curiosity leads the king of the jungle into a potentially deadly situation.

The video captures a tense moment as the lion slowly approaches a forest cobra that has already assumed its defensive posture near a rock. The cobra, standing upright with its hood expanded, clearly issues a warning to the approaching predator. Despite the obvious threat display, the lion continues its advance, apparently viewing the snake as a potential target rather than a danger.

In a lightning-fast sequence, the cobra strikes first as the lion attempts to attack the snake's raised body. The venomous reptile manages to hit the lion's face, forcing the big cat to quickly shield itself from further strikes. The lion's reaction suggests it may have been bitten during the brief but intense encounter.

Nature's deadly gamble

Forest cobras (Naja subfulva) are considered the largest cobras in Africa, capable of growing up to 2.7 meters in length. These snakes deliver a potent mix of neurotoxic and cytotoxic venom, capable of causing severe tissue damage, intense pain, swelling, and even respiratory failure if untreated. Their significant size allows them to inject substantial amounts of venom in a single strike.

Lions, usually focused on hunting large mammals, generally avoid confrontations with snakes. However, curiosity, territorial instincts, or accidental encounters can sometimes place them in harm’s way. Wildlife experts note that while lions possess thick fur that provides some protection against snake bites, a direct strike to areas with thinner fur or the face could potentially deliver enough venom to cause serious harm.

The outcome of such encounters depends on factors such as the bite’s location, the amount of venom injected, and whether the affected animal can receive medical intervention. In the wild, where treatment is unavailable, even a powerful predator like a lion could face fatal consequences from a venomous snake bite.

A snake attacked a lion and viewers had no hope for the king of the jungle surviving the venomous attack. Images: @ComradeMasuku

Divided opinions on the outcome

@Lifel Mairos expressed confidence in the lion's natural defenses:

"Remember, lions are in the cat family, so snakes are not a problem; the fur makes it harder for snakes to touch the veins."

@Eddie Nemukuyu joked about the lion's boldness:

"The king of the jungle is power drunk😂"

@Patrick Phaks predicted a grim outcome:

"That two-strike, I'm sure the lion is now dead."

@Ifeanyi Martins praised the lion's courage:

"That's exactly what makes him the king... He sees danger and still attacks."

@Okello Aaron shared a blunt assessment:

"That's a dead king there."

@Welcome Simelane explained the danger:

"The snake doesn't use weight to kill the lion. It uses poison. Just one bite, it's over."

