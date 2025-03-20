People across the internet were on the edge of their seats after a man took a daring swim with a deadly king cobra

The gent wades in the water behind the giant reptile while holding on to the back of it to avoid the dangerous head

Folks who so the clip weren't impressed with what the wildlife enthusiast was doing and shared their concerns

A man had the internet concerned when took a daring swim with a lethal king cobra. Images: Wild Charles

Source: Facebook

A wildlife enthusiast had people across the internet gritting their teeth after he took a swim with a deadly king cobra. Folks were disappointed that he would do such a thing and expressed their displeasure at the clip.

A dangerous dip

Facebook user Wild Charles shared the clip of himself with his millions of followers who weren't too pleased with the video. The clip begins with the man holding the snake's body from behind and then letting it go so it can swim away. The cobra minds its own business while Wild Charles swims after it.

Watch the video below:

A man of many stunts

Wild Charles isn't a stranger to scally and dangerous animals. His profile picture on Facebook is of him posing with a crocodile in a position that would leave the average person without a hand. Another post on his profile shows the dude holding a snake from behind while the reptile poses for the camera.

Wild Charles loves spending time with dangerous animals and reptiles. Image: Wild Charles

Source: Facebook

Another clip shows him feeding saltwater crocodiles in Indonesia. Reptiles seem to be his go-to animal to mess with. One clip shows him helping a king cobra shed its skin. Folks across the internet expressed their dislike for the clip.

Read the comments below:

LE B ZA said:

"If that thing has enough venom to kill an elephant, what would happen to you?"

Karen Sims Strini mentioned:

"It’s all fun and games until a crocodile sneaks up behind you."

Sufyan Hamdu Issah commented:

"Trouble will just be minding its business and then humans will just go provoke it."

Reen FRey posted:

"Yeah his literally having fun swimming with a king cobra till you get bitten by it. If it strong enough to kill an elephant why anyone would want to be anywhere near it let alone swim with it."

Christopher Neemar said:

"I would not even go in that water to be swim with a cobra you have to be crazy."

Satiman Wicaksana shared:

"It is very scary to be bitten by a cobra, you can die on the spot. Stay careful, brother."

Augustine Chirwa mentioned:

'"Enough venom to drop an elephant" and he's swimming right next to it🙆🏻‍♂️'

Source: Briefly News