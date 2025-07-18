Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to make his first Test appearance of the season, but questions loom over where he’ll slot in, with No. 8 being the surprise option

Jasper Wiese’s suspension has left a gap at the back of the scrum, prompting coaches to consider Kolisi or rising talent Evan Roos as potential stand-ins

While some fans welcome his return, others argue it’s time for fresh blood, with debate intensifying as Kolisi nears his 100-cap milestone

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will make a welcome return to the squad when South Africa lines up at Mbombela tomorrow to face Georgia. This will mark Siya's first Test match of the season, after missing the two games against Italy due to a niggling injury.

Speculation has been rife about where coach Rassie Erasmus will deploy him on the field. The 34-year-old's return comes as good news for Erasmus, who already lost Jasper Wiese to a four-match ban.

Kolisi's return sparks No 8 jersey debate

Wiese's ban put the Springboks in a situation of being short in the eighth-man position, and the coaches are considering the option of playing Kolisi in that position on Saturday against Georgia

Wiese’s ban has left the Springboks short in the eighth-man position, and the coaches are now considering the option of playing Kolisi in that role on Saturday against Georgia.

Stormers star Evan Roos has been named as one of the replacements for the match and is a strong candidate to take over the jersey.

On Monday, before the squad was announced, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids addressed Kolisi’s chances of playing at No. 8, noting that he has primarily featured as a No. 6 throughout his career.

What do the fans think about the Siya factor?

Springboks fans are divided on where Siya Kolisi fits into the current set-up. While some support his inclusion, others have taken it a step further, questioning whether it's time for Rassie Erasmus to give fresh blood a chance.

Some feel Siya has reached his sell-by date. It sounds harsh, especially considering the Bok captain is just seven caps away from reaching the 100-Test milestone.

@RugbySense:

"Siya is not a 8... He's a 6. But if it is a part of Rassie's plan to play him there, I think that shall be respected. Rassie knows what he's doing after all. But anyways... it will be nice to have the Captain back."

@TrylineTroll:

"The usual crowd whinging that Siya is not a No. 8, yet they had no problem when Jean-Luc du Preez was selected at 8 — even though he plays blindside flank and lock for Sale. And Kwagga Smith... who's definitely NOT an 8... yet last year started both games against Ireland at No. 8 and was bad, but nobody complained. We see you 😂"

@BacklineBeast:

"Great to give him the tough game this weekend. Then a good rest against Aus and NZ, and then a game again."

@BluntBok:

"Kolisi is never, as good as Roos for the 8 jersey. He only plays 60 min. As his sponsor, Checkers."

@OldSchoolBok:

"Siya's time is up. He must go."

@RealRuggerTalk:

"I like Siya. But he is past his best. Really. Put young guys in."

@BokBenchWarmer:

"No. Give some other younger players game time. This is the game to have Siya on the bench."

@FlankFiend:

"Vincent @ 8 — he’s full-on body-on-the-line!!"

@KickChaseRepeat:

"Nooooooooooo…. he is already struggling as a 6…. pick Roos, and let him swim or sink…"

@NoFilterFan:

"Sorry, but Siya must start sitting in the box."

@SpeculationStation:

"Rassie may just pull another rabbit out of the hat — Cheslin 🤔"

Erasmus speaks on Jasper Wiese’s red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment over Jasper Wiese’s red card incident against Italy that got him sent off.

Wiese received the card for a violent head-butt on anItalian player during their match last weekend in Gqeberha.

Source: Briefly News