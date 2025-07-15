Siya Kolisi returns to Springboks squad ahead of Georgia clash, making a comeback after injury layoff

The 34-year-old missed the last three matches for Springboks, with Jesse Kriel leading the team in his absence

Coach Rassie Erasmus released Boks squad that featured debutants, and Kolisi being named captain

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has returned to South African Rugby national team squad ahead of Georgia clash after being sidelined due to injury for some weeks.

The Sharks star missed Springboks last three games due to neck and achilles niggles, with Jesse Kriel captaining the team in his absence.

The match against Georgia will mark Kolisi's first time he would be leading Springboks this season.

The 34-year-old's return comes as a good news for Rassie Erasmus who already lost Jasper Wiese to a four-match ban.

Kolisi's return sparks No 8 jersey debate

Wiese's ban put Springboks in situation of being short in the eighth man position, and the coaches are considering the option of playing Kolisi in that position on Saturday against Georgia.

Stormers star Evan Roos is one of the replacement for the match on Saturday and he's strong candidate to take over the jersey.

On Monday before the squad was released, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids talked about Kolisi's chances of playing the position as he's primarily played as a six

"We have a number of versatile players in the squad," said Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids on Monday.

"Siya, for example, has mostly played at No. 6 for us but has also featured at No. 8 for the Sharks.

"Evan Roos was in action this past weekend, and Marco van Staden has experience in that role as well. There are several players we’re considering who we believe can step into that position.

"Ultimately, it will come down to the balance of the loose trio and the overall pack. Everyone is available for selection, and Siya is certainly part of those ongoing discussions."

In addition, Davids emphasised that the Springboks won’t be taking Georgia lightly, despite their recent loss to the Cheetahs last weekend. He also noted that the team is preparing for a physical battle.

"We treat every Test match as important, our goal is always to win," Davids added. "We never underestimate our opponents and we understand Georgia’s DNA. They’re a physical side that gives everything on the field and have been highly competitive in their recent matches."

"They have their own ambitions and are pushing hard to earn a place in the Six Nations. Their visit to South Africa is another step toward that goal. We’re expecting a tough, competitive match, and for us, it’s an opportunity to maintain our standards."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News