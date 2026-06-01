The family of Marius van der Merwe spoke to the media after Matipandile Sotheni's bail application

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, was applying for bail after he was arrested for the murder

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, discussed how difficult it was for the family to listen to details of his death

Marius Van Der Merwe’s sister weighed in on the court's decision to deny Matipandile Sotheni bail. Image: @tndaba/ @Sunflowerreal

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The family of Marius van der Merwe are happy that Matipandile Sotheni, the man accused of killing him, has been denied bail.

Van der Merwe, who was also known as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. He was killed less than a month after he testified before the Commission about corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

Sotheni was arrested on 14 March 2026, and his bail application was heard over several days before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, before he was eventually denied bail on 1 June 2026.

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Matipandile Sotheni was denied bail by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

How did van der Merwe’s family react to the news?

Speaking outside the court, van der Merwe’s sister, Natasha, said that the family was happy, but also emotional.

She indicated that this was what they wanted (for Sotheni to be denied bail), but it was emotional to hear what happened to her brother. During the bail application, the State presented their timeline of events leading up to van der Merwe’s murder and of the murder itself.

“It’s a victory, but it’s an emotional victory. I am happy that he didn’t get bail. As a family, we will all be celebrating this, but with this comes the emotion of why they took my brother away.

“Why did they have to kill him in that way?” she asked.

She exclaimed that the ruling would never bring her brother back, adding that she wished she could have protected him. Sotheni will next appear in court on 30 July 2026.

What you need to know about van der Merwe's murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised more security for witnesses and whistleblowers following van der Merwe's murder.

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi distanced himself from the murder of van der Merwe, claiming that he did not know him personally.

Police found a bakkie abandoned in Alexandra, which they believed was used in the commission of van der Merwe’s murder.

Police had taken in a person of interest for questioning in relation to van der Merwe's murder.

Van Der Merwe’s sister told eNCA that he hid details about his work to protect his family after receiving numerous threats.

Former Special Task Force member arrested for murder

Briefly News reported that Matiphandile Sotheni was arrested in connection with the murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe.

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, faces numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

He made his first appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate's Court, where his matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

Source: Briefly News