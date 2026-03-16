GAUTENG – The man accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe has made his first appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

The man accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe made his first appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court. Image: YouTube/ CrimeWatch_RSA (X)

Source: UGC

Van der Merwe, also known as the Madlanga Commission’s Witness D, was gunned down outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2026. He was assassinated a few months after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he testified about corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and the suspended Deputy Chief of Police, Commissioner Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi.

On Saturday, 14 March 2026, a specialised task team within the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested 41-year-old Matipandile Sotheni in Johannesburg for the murder.

Sotheni makes first appearance in court

On Monday, 16 March 2026, Sotheni made his first appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court. The prosecutor indicated that the matter was a Schedule 6 offence and that he would be charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, as well as attempted murder and possession of illegal ammunition.

His matter was postponed to 25 March 2026 for the official bail application.

Speaking outside the courtroom, National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that Sotheni was a former member of the South African Police Service. Brigadier Mathe stated that he was a member of the elite Special Task Force, before resigning to work in the private sector.

Source: Briefly News