The Activists and the Citizens Forum weighed in on allegations that Vusimuzi Matlala received special treatment at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

The allegations were made by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during his Ad Hoc Committee testimony

Cat Matlala was detained in the C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru before he was transferred to the eBongweni Super Maximum Prison in Kokstad

The Activists and the Citizens Forum want answers to why Vusimuzi Matlala allegedly had a lot of freedom at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Image: @Am_Blujay/ @visse_ss

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Activists and the Citizens Forum want a probe into allegations about the connection between the Head of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

During his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that there was a very close relationship between the pair.

The controversial tenderpreneur was jailed at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre as he faces 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder. He has since been moved to the eBongweni Super Maximum Prison in Kokstad.

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Forum calls for Correctional Centre head to be suspended

Following the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner’s claims, the forum spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said they were calling on the Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, and the National Commissioner of Correctional Services to immediately suspend and investigate the Correctional Centre head.

He noted that Matlala was previously detained in the C-Max section of the prison, but then moved, saying that this raised suspicions.

"We have said before that the sudden transfer of Cat Matlala to the Super Maximum Prison in Kokstad raised serious suspicions. We said that we suspected that there were corrupt activities between Matlala and some corrupt Correctional Services officials," he added.

The Department of Correctional Services said at the time that the transfer was informed by a range of considerations, primarily security and safety.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, testified before Parliament. Image: @JustSecuCluster

Source: Twitter

What did General Mkhwanazi claim?

During his testimony before the Commission, General Mkhwanazi alleged that Matlala enjoyed unusual privileges and freedom while incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru.

General Mkhwanazi claimed that Matlala had a close relationship with the head of the facility and could get whatever he wanted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner also presented an eight-page letter from a former cellmate of Matlala, who alleged that the tenderpreneur could move around the maximum-security facility freely. Matlala also managed to smuggle a cellphone into the facility, which was later confiscated and used as evidence.

General Mkhwanazi noted that while the letter about Matlala was considered hearsay, there was evidence to substantiate claims that Cat had privileges in prison.

General Mkhwanazi said Matlala sent money to wrong person

Briefly News reported that General Mkhwanazi returned to testify before Parliament and discussed a previous allegation he had made about Bheki Cele.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner previously alleged that Cat Matlala paid money to the former Minister of Police.

General Mkhwanazi clarified that he believed Matlala mistakenly paid money into the account of an individual whom he believed to be Cele.

Source: Briefly News