ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James showed KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi love

The General appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, of which James is a member

James lauded Mkhwanazi as a stellar police officer, and South Africans joined her in saluting Mkhwanazi

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, budget speeches, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Dereleen James showed appreciation to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Dereleen James/ Facebook and Per-Anders Petersson/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James took her hat off to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and gave him his flowers after he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, Western Cape, on 18 March 2026.

James posted a picture of her and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner on her Dereleen James Facebook account. She posted it after Mkhwanazi returned to Parliament to respond to allegations about him and to provide more testimony. She thanked Mkhwanazi for his service to the country.

“I’m not usually comfortable taking pictures with witnesses, but I’ll make an exception today. General Mkhwanazi, on behalf of families affected by drugs, communities ravaged by gun violence, and a country crippled by crime, I say THANK YOU 🙏🏾,” her post read.

Mkhwanazi’s return to Parliament

Mkhwanazi made a second return to Parliament after he was summoned to respond to questions about his previous testimonies. Mkhwanazi also provided new information to the Ad Hoc Committee. He revealed that attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly had a special relationship with the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he was incarcerated before being moved to Ebongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhwanazi also slammed the South African Police Service’s Vetting Unit. He said that he would dismiss the entire unit, beginning with General Feroz Khan, after his application for security clearance was denied and his clearance was not removed.

Mkhwanazi also said suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu authored the Political Killings Task Team disbandment letter. He added that he believed Mchunu was captured to write the disbandment letter.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi posed with Dereleen James. Image: Dereleen James

Source: Facebook

South Africans join James in praising Mkhwanazi

Supporters of both Mkhwanazi and James jumped on the bandwagon and also showed their appreciation for Mkhwanazi.

Colyn James said:

“He is far more than a witness; he is a true legend and a lion among men. His courge and boldness are of the rarest kind— the type that leaves others in awe and silent reflection.”

Cpheph Ndawonde remarked:

“If we can multiply Mkhwanazis, the country will be the safest in the world.”

Premilla Naidoo said:

“Truth be told. Both of them needed to be admired for being straightforward and honest.”

Mkiwana Masilela remarked:

“You don’t have to be apologetic about taking pictures with such a great man. We know for sure what you stand for.”

Leigh Riederer was emotional.

“General Mkhwanazi, the whole of SA salutes. Thank you for uncovering and speaking out to save the whole of SA.”

Dereleen James and Fadiel Adams engage in a debate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that James and MP Fadiel Adams engaged in a heated debate in Parliament. The two debated over allocated speaking time.

James accused Adams of derailing the discussion on the Political Killings Task Team accommodation arrangements. Adams accused James of shouting at him.

Source: Briefly News