A South African content creator’s impression of General Mkhwanazi at Parliament has Mzansi completely losing it online

The Ad Hoc Committee hearings gripped the nation after a top general made explosive allegations about senior police officials

Mzansi flooded the comment section, saying the TikToker captured the general’s delivery better than anyone expected

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A South African content creator took social media by storm on 18 March 2026.

Content creator, Ongie left Mzansi in stitches after nailing the impression. Images: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

TikToker @ongiegusha posted a clip imitating KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The skit focused on his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee during the week.

Mkhwanazi had taken direct aim at National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams during testimony. Mzansi watched the impression and could not get enough of it.

The committee was formed to probe serious allegations about organised crime in South Africa. Mkhwanazi claimed criminal networks had deeply infiltrated the country’s criminal justice system. The hearings ran through late 2025 and stretched well into the early months of 2026. They produced some of the most dramatic parliamentary exchanges South Africans had seen.

A committee that gripped the nation

The Ad Hoc Committee became political theatre, unlike anything Parliament had delivered before. Mkhwanazi’s original testimony in July 2025 made explosive allegations against top police officials. He accused Adams of recklessly handling classified documents that implicated senior SAPS members.

Adams later hit back by laying criminal charges of perjury against the general. This came after Mkhwanazi retracted part of his testimony relating to former Police Minister Bheki Cele. Mkhwanazi responded to the charges by telling the media Adams must ‘bring it on’.

During his recent appearance, Mkhwanazi used that moment to deliver a pointed lecture about the value of education. The general told the committee that reading is critical and that missing it might cost people dearly.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the hilarious impression

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@RTR-AUTO commented:

“Mkhwanazi will disrespect you intelligently. 😂 I love that guy. 🥰”

@kgotlelelo😇 wrote:

“He repeated that ‘school is important’ twice. I’m fixing my documents to apply for my postgraduate degree. 😂”

@dianne@leigh said:

“I like how clean and neat Mr Mkhwanazi is in this clip. You really do your thing, Angie. Honestly, you deserve a TikToker of the Year award.”

@Hlesco commented:

“Why am I emotional? Well done, Ongie. You nailed this one as well. I respect this man. 🥰”

@snazomntungwa asked:

“Ongie, what must I do with you, sis? You're a genius. 🥰 ‘School again.’ I was dancing when Mkhwanazi gave Adams a piece of his mind and humbled him. 💪”

@NATHI N wrote:

“Calm and collective, that's our general. I so love your content. You are always nailing it.🤞👌”

A portrait of General Mkhwanazi. Image: Crime Connect

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News