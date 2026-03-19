A South African TikToker has launched a foundation giving high school girls free access to sanitary pads from underprivileged communities

Research shows that 83% of girl learners in South Africa do not have regular access to menstrual hygiene products at school

The Open Hands Foundation accepts contributions from as little as R20 and has already begun distributing pads to learners

A TikToker from Cape Town has turned a personal conviction into a nationwide call to action. He launched a foundation dedicated to getting free sanitary pads to underprivileged girls. The mission is to make sure no girl in South Africa suffers in silence.

TikToker, @professoroxford7 announces his Open Hands Foundation. Images: @professoroxford7

Source: TikTok

ProfessorOxford, known on TikTok as @professoroxford7, announced the launch of the Open Hands Foundation on 18 March 2026. The initiative targets high school girls living in low-income communities across the country. His foundation is already distributing pads, and the public can contribute from as little as R20.

“Dignity is a right, not a privilege”

What sets the Open Hands Foundation apart is that it was not built on corporate money or grants. ProfessorOxford made it known that he does not have deep pockets to fund this initiative. What he has is a refusal to wait for someone else to fix the problem.

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He has already received support from contributors identified as Dr Taz Emeran-Thomas, Lebogang Sibanda, and Kgaugelo Matjomane, among others. Sibanda stepped in to design a poster to help spread the word and drive donations. The public response has pushed ProfessorOxford to keep building what he started.

The foundation runs on the belief that small contributions from many people can close a massive gap. At just R20 per person, many people in Mzansi can be part of the solution.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises the initiative

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Lerato said:

“Let’s give him his flowers. 💐”

@Tshegofatso Ndlovu suggested:

“Buy the R5 ones from Shoprite, for more, they’re also better than a lot of brands.”

@Nomcebo Vilakazi wrote:

“I did this campaign last year on my birthday, and it went well. I am going to do the same this year as well.”

@mamabear🐻 ⚘️ commented:

“I once went to school with an old t-shirt. Because of that, I will strive to donate R20 every week. I am not rich, but everyone deserves dignity. ❤️”

@MaaShaBaNgu04 noted:

“My sister and I always use cloths because we don’t have a family now. It’s just the three of us, looking after ourselves. It is tough to even buy cosmetics. Every cent we get, we have to buy food😭. May this kind of help locate me.🙏”

@mustbethabstherealtor commented:

“May your pockets never run empty, and may blessings overflow in your life, my brother. Thank you for your initiative and the light you bring. May it return to you in abundance. God bless.”

A trolley packed with sanitary pads during the TikToker's shopping. Image: @professoroxford7

Source: TikTok

More articles involving sanitary pads

In another article, South African media star Siv Ngesi has addressed the negative comments regarding his initiative to help alleviate period poverty.

A Cape Town woman shared a photo asking women what alternatives they could use after a study found hormone-disrupting chemicals in popular sanitary pads.

A content creator sparked a massive conversation after showing the struggle of picking safe pads following a recent study.

Source: Briefly News