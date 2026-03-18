A TikTok creator posted a shadow dance video at home and earned over 640,000 likes from viewers around the world

The creator goes by @darcybonbon on TikTok and regularly posts videos of herself dancing to different Amapiano songs

Shadow dancing is one of the harder TikTok formats to pull off because the choreography has to work in two dimensions at once

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TikTok content creator, @darcybonbon brought something different to the For You pages of millions of users on 28 February 2026.

The TikToker from Gabon impressed followers from around the world with her creativity. Images: @darcybonbon

Source: TikTok

She danced to South African music inside her home and let her shadow do the talking. The clip racked up over 640,000 likes, and people love it.

@darcybonbon, from Gabon, is not new to the platform by any stretch of the imagination. She regularly posts videos of herself dancing to different songs for her followers. But this time, she turned an ordinary wall inside her home into a co-star. As she moved, her shadow kept pace behind her, and social media users lost their minds.

Two dancers, one body

What made the clip stand out was how @darcybonbon worked with the light. The shadow on the wall behind her was not something that just happened by accident. She positioned her lighting just right to cast a clean, sharp silhouette. Every step she took had a mirror, and that mirror had its own energy entirely.

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Shadow dancing as a concept has been floating around TikTok for quite some time now. Creators from different parts of the world have experimented with walls and light to double their presence on screen. What separates the clips that land from the ones that flop is always the quality of the movement itself.

Watch the dance moves in the TikTok video below:

Social media reacts to the creativity

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Firstladyrsa House Music commented:

“Black people are the prime of creativity. 🔥”

@merc_loving sithole suggested:

“Sell this to Beyoncé for her next performance.”

@missysmoa 🇿🇦 wrote:

“This felt so spiritual to me. We are spiritual. South Africa’s music is spiritual. We need to dig deeper into our roots. God bless and protect black people.”

@Denny Soulful noted:

“Gabon Women look like our 🇿🇦 sisters, and I just found out that they have Bantu origin, our lost relatives, guys. 😩”

@EbonySoul wrote:

“What would be weird is the shadow dancing by itself after you've stopped.”

@.A. commented:

“Ughhhh. 🔥 I can’t understand how some people aren’t fascinated and appreciative of other cultures besides their own. This marvelled me.”

TikToker, @darcybonbon recording one of her dance videos. Image: @darcybonbon

Source: TikTok

More dance moves on Briefly News

A stadium dance moment catches attention online as viewers watch a man vibing to one of South Africa’s most recognisable songs.

A German woman became the centre of attention after she stole the show while performing an Xhosa cultural dance.

Mzansi is fuming after a well-known Johannesburg market known for lazy Saturdays and good food was turned into something completely unexpected over the weekend.

An Afrikaans man performed traditional Zulu indlamu, impressing and amusing social media viewers with his energy and precision.

Source: Briefly News