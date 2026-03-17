A Shell petrol attendant from Newcastle, KZN, has set social media alight after showing off a talent nobody at the garage ever expected to hear

South Africans flooded the comments comparing her delivery to some of the biggest names currently working in South African radio and television

Radio industry experts have been raising alarms about the shortage of new broadcast talent in South Africa, and this petrol attendant may have just answered the call

A petrol attendant from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, has left South Africa completely stunned. She proved that real talent never waits around for the perfect stage to arrive.

Shell petrol attendant shares her radio skills with her followers. Image: @babytmphotholozi

Source: TikTok

On Monday, 16 March 2026, TikToker @babytmphotholozi clocked in for her shift at Shell. She works at a garage in Newcastle, KZN, and showed up like always. But on this Monday, she decided to do something a little extra for everyone.

She delivered a motivational greeting to all her followers. It sounded like it came straight out of a professional studio soundboard, not a garage. The clip made waves on the platform, and it did not take long for Mzansi to react.

A voice that stopped the scroll

It was not just her energy alone that grabbed people so hard. It was the delivery that truly made South Africa stop and pay close attention. From the moment she opened her mouth, she commanded attention as a seasoned broadcaster would.

Her tone was warm, and her pacing was clean. She called out her clan name with pride before moving into her message smoothly. She told her followers that March could still turn out to be their biggest month. Somehow, the way she said it made people believe her.

The comment section had absolutely no chill when the clip started making its rounds. Some viewers said @babytmphotholozi carried the same polish that made many broadcasters household names.

See the presenting skills in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the presenting skills

Briefly News compiled comments from South Africans who were impressed by the petrol attendant's talent below.

@Ben Manuel commented:

“Please promote your videos, we need you in one of the biggest radio stations. ♥️”

@nomangobe wabantu Ndwandwe said:

I am wishing you all the best, may God take you where you are supposed to be.”

@Sindiswa Maseko wrote:

“You’re the best sweetheart. I wish you all the best in your new radio station in advance because that’s where you are going. 🥹❤️”

@Mafuthi said:

“That talent will definitely take you places, my dear. I am wishing you all the best. Keep on doing these videos, the right people will see them, and have a wonderful day. ❤️”

@eversmile commented:

“Leave that garage now. Go straight to your future, and be a presenter, please.”

@Sifiso Makhubela wrote:

“93 to 95 Unleaded frequency Megahertz. #DjPetrol live from Shel Radio Gas Station.”

A close up of TikToker @babytmphotholozi. Image: @babytmphotholozi

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News