A newlywed woman has been wearing her wedding dress long after her wedding day, treating Johannesburg to a series of joyful outings in her bridal gown

South African petrol attendants have built a reputation for being among the most cheerful workers in the country, regularly going viral for heartwarming moments

The Engen garage at Grassmere Plaza in Johannesburg became an unlikely dance floor when a bride in full wedding attire pulled the staff into her celebrations

A Johannesburg bride took her wedding dress on quite the adventure, and Mzansi was absolutely there for it.

TikToker @carms.co sharing the floor with Engen petrol attendants. Images: @carms.co

Source: TikTok

Carmen Human, a content creator who posts under the TikTok handle @carms.co, made a stop at an Engen garage at Grassmere Plaza in Johannesburg on 4 March 2026. She was still riding high on the excitement of her recent wedding. She turned the forecourt into a dance floor.

Human danced with the petrol attendants on duty. She pulled them into one of those unplanned moments that Mzansi does better than anywhere else in the world. The short clip made its way on social media and had people in the comments impressed.

Human had tied the knot a few days before the garage visit. She first posted a video in her wedding dress on 19 February 2026 on her TikTok account. She introduced her followers to a bride who clearly was not done celebrating. A series of outings in the same dress followed.

Bride takes her wedding dress everywhere in Jo'burg

Before she found herself at the Engen forecourt, Human had already been to the gym in her wedding dress and actually worked out in it. The gym visit alone would have been enough to get people talking. The stop at the Engen garage in Grassmere took things to another level. The petrol attendants themselves were willing participants.

South Africa’s petrol attendants have a reputation for being among the most cheerful and community-minded workers in the service industry. Engen garages in particular have featured in countless viral moments on social media.

Watch the TokTok clip below:

Mzansi react to the dance

Briefly News compiled a series a comments from the post below.

@xoxoang2 commented:

“I love it. This is our country, people. 🥰”

@mandiedevilliers said:

“Awe dis pragtig! ❤️So baie blessings vir julle.” Translation: That's beautiful! ❤️So many blessings to you.

@x_sannyyy20_x wrote:

“Only in South Africa. 😭”

@cherisse67 noted:

“I love our country. You look beautiful. 😍”

@knoezestefan said:

“Congratulations to the happy couple.”

Human working out in her wedding dress. Image: @carms.co

Source: TikTok

