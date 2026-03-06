DNA tests have confirmed that a decomposing body found in a box near a block of flats is that of missing Hout Bay teenager Amina Swano

The 17-year-old Grade 11 pupil was last seen on Valentine’s Day when she left home to attend a nearby music festival

Three people known to the Swano family have been arrested and charged with her murder

DNA tests have confirmed that the decomposing body found in a box belongs to Hout Bay teenager Amina Swano.

Source: Facebook

HOUT BAY – The search for missing Grade 11 pupil Amina Swano has ended in tragedy after DNA tests confirmed that a decomposing body found in a box near a block of flats was that of the 17-year-old.

Reports from eNCA indicate that Amina was last seen on Valentine’s Day when she left home to attend a One Love Rasta Party at a nearby music festival. Her family expected her to return later that evening, but she never came home.

For weeks, loved ones searched desperately, holding on to hope that she would still be found alive.

Family receives devastating confirmation

That hope faded when a decomposing body was discovered stuffed inside a box near a block of flats. DNA testing has now confirmed that the remains belonged to Amina.

Her mother, Salama, said the confirmation brought painful clarity after weeks of uncertainty.

“At first it was a sigh of relief. Now we don’t have to look anymore. I don’t have to sit and wonder if she is in the morgue or not. I am still hurting a lot,”she said.

Remembered by friends and teachers

Amina’s home has been filled with grieving friends, relatives, and classmates who came to pay their respects.

Her life orientation teacher, Tasneem Marcus, described her as a respectful and intelligent learner with a strong love for books.

“She was a learner who loved to read. If you go into her home, you will see her shelf full of books,” Marcus said.

Marcus explained that Amina joined the library when encouraged to do so in Grade 8 and stood out among her classmates.

“She was one of the intelligent girls. She worked hard and could have been one of our top performers in matric.”

Police have arrested three people known to the Swano family. They have been charged with murder.

Social media reacted to the heartbreaking news

@mufasa2030 said:

"There needs to be a change in our system, honestly and how we as men address these things."

@SimandManzini wrote:

"As a parent, this is difficult, but knowing your kids' whereabouts in these times is very important. Keep in contact everytime, the world is dangerous, lingering with wild animals."

@BrendaARoberts remarked:

"Good grief, what is going on in this country! This horror has to stop. RIP ,Amina."

@SthembisoD39724 said:

"This country is a crime scene."

@Mzansipresser commented:

"Cruelty untold."

The Hout Bay community is in mourning after three people believed to have known the teenager have been taken in as suspects for her murder.

Source: Facebook

