TAUNG — Police exhumed a 16-year-old teenage girl's body from a shallow grave in Pudimoe near Taung in the North West on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Initial police investigations indicated the teen, who has since been identified, was violently murdered before being buried.

Teen girl's remains found in shallow grave

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.

"Information about a possible murder was received on Friday, 10 January. A resident reported hearing the cries of a woman from a neighbour's house the night before," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

He said it comes after a man staying in the house at Matlhako 2 village was seen with someone who is a friend pushing a wheelbarrow on Friday morning.

There appeared to be something heavy inside.

"A search operation ensued, leading the police and community members to what looked like a shallow grave near a stream. A wheelbarrow and a spade were next to it," said Mokgwabone.

"Police mobilised resources for an exhumation process on Saturday morning. Rescuers discovered a body wrapped inside a blanket."

The victim's uncle identified the remains as that of Boingotlo Makaota. The teenager lived in the village area.

She had visible wounds to the head and further bruising to the thighs and legs. Mokgwabone said police discovered Boingotlo's clothes while searching the suspect's home. Meanwhile, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

"Investigations are underway, including tracing the suspect. In the meantime, the man seen in his company and pushing the wheelbarrow has been taken in for questioning," added Mokgwabone.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said the incident underscored yet another brutal gender-based violence act.

"Active citizenry and community vigilance would have prevented it," said Asaneng.

