A woman who went missing on Christmas was found murdered and buried in the backyard of her work manager

The woman was not seen again after the pair reportedly left a restaurant together in Umhlanga, near Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police said a reported altercation once at the man's home led him to allegedly strangle her to death

INANDA — KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman, reportedly his subordinate, who went missing on Christmas Day.

An investigation led police to a 37-year-old suspect, who cannot be named until after his court appearance, resulting in his arrest on Saturday, 4 January 2025.

Missing woman abducted, killed and buried

The woman, 21, was last seen with him as the pair left an Umhlanga restaurant north of Durban in the early hours of 25 December 2024.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a kidnapping case was subsequently registered after she did not return home.

"Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man last seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman," said Netshiunda.

"The investigations revealed that he was her manager at work and had taken her to his home in the Amaotana area in Inanda."

Netshiunda said there was reportedly an argument between the two, leading the man to allegedly strangle her to death.

He then buried her body in his backyard.

The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, 6 January.

"He faces charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice," added Netshiunda.

