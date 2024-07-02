A woman who went missing in Mpumalanga was found dead in a shallow grave a week after her disappearance

Bonisiwe Mabuza went missing, and her car was found abandoned; the South African Police Service suspect she was also a house robbery victim

Three men were arrested for the gruesome murder, and South Africans were hurt and angry that another woman died

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens were shattered by the murder of a woman who went missing. Images: Boonchai Wedmakawand and Jacob Wackerhausen. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

PIENAAR, MPUMALANGA — The body of a woman who went missing last week was discovered in a shallow grave after she was killed. Three people have been arrested.

Mpumalanga woman's body found in shallow grave

According to IOL, Bonisiwe Mabuza was reported missing last week in Pienaar, Nelspruit. Community members were concerned for her after her vehicle was abandoned without wheels. The South African Police Service's investigations revealed that she may have also been the victim of a household robbery.

The police in the province found her body in a shallow graveyard outside of Pienaar on 1 July. They detained a man and woman over the weekend, and a third man handed himself over to them. They are expected to appear before the Kanyamazane Magistrates Court on charges of house robbery, kidnapping, murder and more.

The death saddened South Africans

Netizens on Facebook were heartbroken that the woman was killed and then buried in a shallow grave.

Tumie Mashiane said:

"The country we live in is very scary. People kill others like they are nothing at all because they know that even if they get caught, nothing gets done.''

Owen Rolando said:

"Senzo Mchunu, please be more hard on criminals. This is an innocent laew abiding citizen whose life was snuffed out by criminals."

Lerato Mamabolo said:

''We have a weak justice system in this country. Criminals are no longer afraid to kill.''

Andy Thomas said:

''Life is so cheap in SA.''

Carl Chabata said:

''A mentality of greed and jealousy compounded with stupidity.''

Roodepoort woman killed on her way to work

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Roodepoort died while she was travelling to work.

She was about to board a bus when a man got off the bus and opened fire. Despite trying to escape, she was shot twice and was declared dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News