Mpumalanga police have arrested three people for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Bonisile Mabuza

The 37-year-old’ woman's body was discovered in a shallow grave at Luphisa graveyard on 1 July 2024

Netizens were shocked by the incident and called on authorities to act decisively against those found guilty of the crime

Mpumalanga's SAPS apprehended three people suspected of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of Bonisile Mabuza in Kanyamazane, Mbombela. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and SAPS/Supplied.

Mpumalanga police have arrested three people allegedly linked to the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Bonisile Mabuza. This as forensic experts exhumed the 37-year-old’s body from a shallow grave at Luphisa graveyard on 1 July 2024.

Mpumalanga SAPS search for missing woman

Mabuza, from Kanyamazane near Mbombela, was reported missing on 25 June 2024 after her family tried to reach her without success. According to the police, Mabuza’s car was found stripped and abandoned in nearby Pienaar on the same day. SAPS’ provincial spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said preliminary investigations revealed that Mabuza’s TV and fridge were also missing from her home.

Mdhluli told Briefly News that two people were arrested on 30 June 2024, while the third suspect handed himself over to the police a day later:

“The three are facing a charge of murder, kidnapping, and house robbery, and more charges could be added against them as the investigation continues.”

The trio was expected to appear at Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court on 3 July 2024.

Mzansi was saddened by the gruesome killing

Scores of netizens on Facebook expressed their condolences to Mabuza’s family while calling on authorities to inflict harsher punishment on those found to be responsible for her death.

Phindile Tsela said:

We had hope that she will be found alive. This is so sad xem. We are no longer safe, even in our homes. We die for our belongings we've worked so hard to achieve.

Nompumelelo Sibiya added:

This is heartbreaking; we are not safe kulomhlaba, feel sorry for her family

Zwonaka Zwivhuya Dzhombere commented:

Evil and perpetrators must be sentenced to life imprisonment, and Judge Ratshivumo, we trust you to this kind of crime.

Malesela Drieza-The Brahma Bull explained:

Hence we say Capital punishment must be brought back. Imagine the pain and trauma the family is going through. It is not fair.

Muzi Nyundu said:

"Eish rest in peace, my sister "

