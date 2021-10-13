Mondli Majola's Body Was Exhumed Without Family Present, Parents Are Upset

Phoenix murder victim Mondli Majola's parents say that they understand why it is necessary to have his body exhumed

The South African Police Services exhumed Majola's body to properly determine the manner in which he died

Majola's parents say they felt disappointed that they could not be there when their son's body was exhumed

DURBAN - Mondli Majola's parents say that they were not at the exhumation of his body at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 12 October by the South African Police Services and because they were not there, they felt heartbroken.

Mondli Majola was one of the 36 people that were killed during the Phoenix unrest in July. His body was exhumed because of conflicting reports about the way he died.

Mondli Majola's parents could not be present at the exhumation of their son who was killed during the July unrest in Phoenix. Image: Vusi Khumalo/@djvuslo

According to EWN, during court proceedings last week Wednesday on 6 October, the investigating officer on Majola's cause testified that Majola was shot to death, however, a forensic expert and pathologist reported that Majola was actually stabbed to death.

The investigating officer then asked the court for an order to exhume his body to determine how he actually died.

Nombuso Majola stated that the family was going through a tough time dealing with the exhumation of her son's body. She added that the family understand that the exhumation is necessary to get justice for Majola, according to SABC News.

Learnmore Siwela, Majola's father stated that watching the video footage showing how his son was killed made him furious. Siwela also watched the video footage of how other victims were killed.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the exhumation of Majola's body. Here's what they had to say:

@IAMNDO said:

"This is vile yoh, his mom has to go through this bullshit."

@thahmthiane said:

"Yeah he was killed by a DA hero."

@Radebe_Teejay said:

"There's a perfect reason and explanation why law enforcement will exclude the family from any exhumation. This is mainly done to protect the memory of they have of their loved ones. Nothing sinister but respect"

