SA Discusses DA Phoenix Posters As SAPS Says It May Exhume the Body of a Victim

There was confusion in court over the cause of death of Mondle Majola who is one of the victims of the Phoenix massacre

The state alleges that Majola was shot in the head by one of his assailants however, a pathologist and forensic expert say he was stabbed to death

People on social media began to discuss the Democratic Alliance's posters they put up in Phoenix as part of their election campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - An investigating officer in the murder of Mondle Majola, who died during the killings at the height of the unrest in July told the court that Majola's body may need to be exhumed.

Siphosenkosi Shezi made this revelation during the bail hearing of three people said to be responsible for the death of Majola.

The police might need to verify the cause of death of Mondle Majola who was murdered during the unrest in Phoenix. Image: Vusi Khumalo/ @djvuslo

Source: Twitter

Shezi may need to prove that Majola died from a gunshot wound and not a stab wound as the forensic expert who had watched the video of Majola's killing stated in court. A pathologist who examined Majola's body also stated that he died from a stab wound, according to SABC News.

Shezi also told the court that the pathologist had once admitted to him that she had made errors in her findings, however, the murder accused's lawyers want the post mortem report to stand as evidence.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to The Witness, the men who stand accused are Ned and Dylan Govender, who are brothers and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, who is their neighbour. According to the prosecution, Jaikissoon stood over Majola, who was 19 years old at the time, before firing a shot into his head.

South Africans attack the DA's campaign posters again

Following reports that the state might have to exhume the body of Majola, South Africans brought up the Democratic Alliance's election campaign posters again. People wanted to know if the DA wanted to put up the news about Majola's exhumation on their posters.

The DA has been heavily criticised for the posters they put up in Phoenix, with people saying that their posters were insensitive to the families of the victims that were murdered, however, the DA has defended their Phoenix posters despite the backlash.

Here's what South Africans had to say:

@D_Nkitseng said:

"The DA calls his murderers heroes."

@LavMitchelle said:

"This must be so traumatic for his family. Why couldn't they determine cause of death before?"

@RobynPorteous said:

"I wonder if @Our_DA would like to add Mondle Majola's cause of death to their posters? Just so we can all be sure of what actions they consider 'heroic'. How about it, @jsteenhuisen?"

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"No need, the da heroes in Phoenix can tell the cause of death."

@VK90687734 said:

"Was he one of the victims of the Democratic Alliance heroes?"

@KLAAS777 said:

"How do you arrest people if you don't know the cause of death. #Peophols"

@sibongilemchasa said:

"Killed by the Heroes of Baas John @jsteenhuisen"

@BlackNgamla said:

"Eish, couldn't this have been done before he was buried, isn't it standard practice to find out how dead people died, this country mara..."

@bonganimaswazi said:

"The work of DA heroes."

Bheki Cele calls John Steenhuisen out for Phoenix posters: “extra salt of racism”

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has raised concerns surrounding the DA's local government election campaign posters that have been put up in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Cele was speaking on Wednesday, 6 October during a street imbizo which followed complaints of excessive levels of crime in the community.

"I have always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen. I don't have doubts now. I'm flabbergasted about it. To me, he is nothing else but a thug, he is a political criminal and the nation must deal with him as such.

Source: Briefly.co.za