KZN DA Releases Apology for Controversial Posters, Starts Removal Process

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance has issued an official apology and removed the controversial allegedly racially charged posters in Phoenix, North of Durban.

The apology was issued on Thursday, 7 October, by Dean Macpherson the KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson of the DA who said the party was currently in the process of removing the posters which he said was his sincere attempt to pay tribute to the law-abiding community members of Phoenix who defended their homes during the civil unrest in July.

The posters were not given the green light by DA leader John Steenhuisen, party structures or party campaign leadership.

DA KZN head Dean Macpherson has released an apology for the posters that were put up in Phoenix, north of Durban. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, Macpherson said the DA was a non-racialism party and he had no intentions to create an alternative narrative to the detriment of the party.

The DA's alleged intended message, which was dubbed by the African National Congress to be racist, was to highlight a beleaguered government that was not capable of protecting the nation's homes and businesses during the riots and that citizens had to step up and pick up the slack of law enforcement.

Bheki Cele calls John Steenhuisen out for Phoenix posters: "Extra salt of racism"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has raised concerns surrounding the DA's local government election campaign posters that have been put up in Phoenix, north of Durban. Cele was speaking on Wednesday, 6 October during a street imbizo which followed complaints of excessive levels of crime in the community.

"I have always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen. I don't have doubts now. I'm flabbergasted about it. To me, he is nothing else but a thug, he is a political criminal and the nation must deal with him as such.

"He has no conscious, he has no brains what so ever for him not to find a problem with what happened in Phoenix." said Cele.

In a post shared to Twitter by Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, Cele can be heard sharing his thoughts on the controversial posters and Steenhuisen.

Source: Briefly.co.za