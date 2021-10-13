The Democratic Alliance could lose its leader John Steenhuisen after only being at the helm for about a year

Steenhuisen has been critiqued by his own members for providing to clear vision or purpose for the party

The future of his post at the helm of the DA is tied to the party's showing at the polls next month

JOHANNESBURG - John Steenhuisen's tumultuous reign as leader of the Democratic Alliance could come to an end after only one year. Insiders within the party have criticised Steenhuisen for his lack of direction of the party and clarity on the final destination as captain of the ship.

The threats to his tenure come with the upcoming local government elections on the horizon when citizens will take to the polls to have their voices heard.

Reports state that insiders at the DA believe John Steenhuisen may not be the party's leader for too long. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP

According to EWN, multiple DA members have said the rejection of the controversial Phoenix posters that he vigorously defended be considered as an alarm bell as his predecessor Mmusi Maimane was shown the door following a poor election showing.

Speaking to eNCA, Lennit Max, the mayoral candidate for the FF+ in Cape Town, criticised Steenhuisen, stating that the party makes promises that cannot be fulfilled.

South Africans respond to the news on Twitter

DanielVanDalen5 said:

"@Our_DA is probably regretting removing Mmusi now... Every time @jsteenhuisen opens his mouth the DA is losing votes."

@mikewildthing asked:

"How many cases of corruption and other links to crime does he have pending or against him?"

@MogomotsiLebot2 shared:

"Naah. Aunty Helen's blue-eyed boy is going nowhere. They'll be bruised and battered but he's not following Mmusi out of the door."

DA and Mzansi call Police Minister Bheki Cele out for saying potholes cause hijackings in the Western Cape

In other news about the opposition party, Briefly News previously reported that Bheki Cele has raised a few eyebrows for his comments about the causes of hijackings in the Western Cape. Cele was on a visit in Mitchell's Plain just before the weekend when he insinuated that potholes are the reason hijackings happen in the area.

The DA was less than pleased about Cele's remarks about hijackings and potholes and have made calls to have him removed as police minister.

DA Mayoral Candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis stated that Cele's remark was insulting to people living in Cape Town and have to deal with criminality on an everyday basis. Hill-Lewis went on to say the Cele should be ashamed for his comment, further stating that Cele should step down or be fired, according to EWN.

