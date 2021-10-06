Phoenix: DA’s Steenhuisen Won’t Seek Forgiveness for Controversial Posters

Democratic Alliance head John Steenhuisen is anything but apologetic for the posters that were put up in Phoenix, north of Durban

Steenhuisen was addressing the media recently where he revealed that he would not seek forgiveness for the controversial local government election posters

The posters were placed vertically on a pole beside the road and an image of such was shared to social media where South Africans could not hold back their emotions

DA leader John Steenhuisen revealed that he would not be seeking forgiveness for the local government election posters that were placed on poles in Phoenix, north of Durban. The party is facing intense criticism and being accused of fueling racial tension.

Two posters placed vertically went viral on social media as South Africans discussed the DA's unique way of campaigning.

"The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes," read the posters. An image of the posters was shared to social media by @Eusebius. Phoenix has been making national headlines since the civil unrest in July.

According to The Citizen, the African National Congress in the province were far from impressed by the posters. The party stated that not only were the posters 'fascist in nature' but that they were also 'shameful'.

A report by SABC News revealed that while speaking to the press in Johannesburg, Steenhuisen confirmed that he bared no resentment for the posters plastered in and around the area of Phoenix.

The viral social media post about Phoenix that got Mzansi talking

South Africa's response to the controversial matter

@palesa_morudu said:

"If only it was that simple to analyze what happened in Phoenix, that there were only racists and heroes."

@CirocDavid asked:

"@IECSouthAfrica is this allowed taking into consideration that those people in Phoenix killed unarmed black people. Does IEC endorse violence as long as it's committed by anyone but Indigenous Africans."

@mamcewan shared:

"Not sure I agree but in reality, it is a municipal election and not a general election. Target what matters to the community in that voting area. I think the ANC and EFF forget that fact or do fully understand it. Phoenix DA."

