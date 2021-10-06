The South African social media space is still in disbelief as they digest the news that Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen used to sell dog shampoo

This was allegedly revealed by former DA member Phumzile Van Damme in a tweet, saying Steenhuisen is not educated, but that post seems to be deleted from her timeline

At the same time, Mzansi netizens are also joining the conversation and are really critical of the outspoken opposition leader

As political parties battle it out to score votes in the upcoming local government elections, it seems the Democratic Alliance is also fighting with their own former member. This comes after former DA member Phumzile Van Damme is said to have lashed out at the party leader, John Steenhuisen.

Van Damme is alleged to have called out the outspoken leader, saying he will go back to his old job where he sold dog shampoo. A tweet accredited to Van Damme has surfaced on social media as the leader is trending on Twitter.

The former parliamentarian says it’s bad when one is not educated because you end up settling for any job. She also says Steenhuisen is jealous because she is still doing fine after leaving the opposition party. According to a tweet uploaded by @SineMahamba, Van Damme is now turning her focus to Steenhuisen.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is trending on social media. Image: @JSteenhuisen/ZileVanDamme/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Verbzungu said:

“I'm following you for this. Kunini ngifuna ama screenshot. I'm blocked by Both Phumzile and John.”

@Mapentz said:

“Can we just agree that DA is the oppressor of people's real personalities?”

@MduZulu12 said:

“Ex DA members are funny today, babethuleleni all along.”

@MphiliSithole said:

"Nibofunda" should've been written in English, in fact in that entire tweet this is the MOST important part that John needs to take seriously.”

@LinbdaniVezi said:

“I always ask myself this question, why is it that there is no education requirement to serve as an MP. How do these people opine on issues of national importance?”

@MissDitselaK said:

“Those black DA guys with John Steenhuisen must be hypnotized, cause how the hell can you agree on this that guy.”

@KhayaMkhulu said:

“John Steenhuisen is disagreeing with a SABC news anchor about the Phoenix posters, with black people behind him????”

@Bigchantel said:

“If John Steenhuisen's DA can win any municipality anywhere in the country and Cape Town in particular. I'll be very disappointed with my black folks and my coloured family in CT...”

DA believes Ramaphosa is responsible for the Digital Vibes scandal

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance is of the opinion that President Cyril Ramaphosa is somehow responsible for the corruption scandal that transpired in the Department of Health and Digital Vibes.

The opposition party's statement comes after Ramaphosa allowed the Special Investigating Unit's report on the tender corruption between Digital Vibes and the Department of Health to be published to the public.

The DA says that it would work towards ensuring that all parties implicated in the SIU's report are held accountable for their actions, according to a report by SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za