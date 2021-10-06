Reports say South African doctor Lauren Dickason is under psychiatric evaluation after she killed her daughters

Dickason's husband, Dr Grahamn Dickason says he forgives his wife for killing their children and believes she is also a victim

Dickason's trial date has been set for March 2023 and she is currently undergoing more psychiatric assessments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NEW ZEALAND - Lauren Dickason, the South African doctor from Pretoria, who is accused of murdering her three young daughters in New Zealand shortly after moving to the country will only stand trial in March 2023.

Dickason's trial has been set for a later date due to the fact she is currently under psychiatric evaluation following the incident.

SA Doctor Lauren Dickason, who allegedly killed her three children is scheduled to make another court appearance on 15 October 2021. Images: Lauren Dickason/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to a New Zealand publication, Stuff, Dickason has not submitted her plea to the court yet. She was scheduled to make a court appearance virtually while she was in the hospital on Tuesday, however, due to more time being required for mental health assessments by her doctors, she did not make an appearance.

The doctor's lawyers are arranging for a second psychiatric report to be conducted by an independent psychiatrist. Her next court appearance will be on 15 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lauren Dickason's husband says he forgives his wife

According to News24, Dickson's husband, Dr Graham Dickason has expressed that he thinks his wife is also a victim of the tragedy that has happened.

Speaking at a vigil for their three children last month, he told those in attendance that he forgives his wife for killing his young daughters. He asked people to pray for his wife as she too suffered a loss.

Here's what people had to say about the doctor's trial date being set for March 2023:

@FishChips1 said:

"Gosh, 2023...the crime in New Zealand must be 100 times worse than in SA, riots in July, by end July cases on the docket.. in New Zealand it takes 2 yrs...brutal!!"

@carnita34 said:

"What she doing between now n then"

@MnuMahlalela said:

"2023 sounds like some time far in future."

@ThoromoMedia said:

"Mental illness must have contributed to this tragedy. The stress of life in general, being in a foreign country away from family and friends. Built up anxiety must have thrown her over the edge."

@karabop091 said:

"If it was in SA the self-righteous would be poking fingers at our justice system..."

@__tshiamo__ said:

" i wish her a long life in prison "

@ThoromoMedia said:

"A normal person doesn't just wake up and decide they are going to kill their children. There are underlying factors behind such heinous act. That, fortunately, the court will consider, not with emotional response as you do."

South African doctor arrested for killing her 3 young daughters in New Zealand home

Briefly News previously reported that law enforcement officials in New Zealand have arrested a South African woman who murdered her three young children in their home in Timaru, New Zealand on Thursday.

40-Year-old Lauren Dickason is facing murder charges and will make a court appearance in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

According to News24, she killed her twin girls, named Maya and Karla, who were two years old, and their six-year-old sister, Liane. According to reports, the girls were discovered by their father, Graham.

Source: Briefly.co.za