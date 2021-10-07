Lady Shares Emotional Story, Dad Stopped Building to Fund Her Education

@EtieneUbeh, a Twitter user, has narrated how she is helping her father building a home after securing a job

The young lady says the same building was sacrificed by her dad as he used all the money to fund her education

Lots of tweeps went straight into the comment section to celebrate the lady on her amazing achievement

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as @EtieneUbeh has shared an inspirational story that has gotten several thousands of people pouring out heartwarming reactions.

@EtieneUbeh indicated that her father prioritized her education to the extent that he bought a piece of land but could not start putting up any building on it.

Instead, the kindhearted man spent the money funding his daughter's education.

"He bought the land some years ago but couldn’t build on it because he was focused on using his resources to send me to school," the lady recounts.

@EtieneUbeh says that now, she is helping him put up a structure after securing a cushy job and she just can't wait to help him undertake more projects.

What tweeps are saying

The story garnered lots of reactions. Below were some highlights put together by Briefly News.

@Ozone_62 also shared his similar experience:

"Sent my parents my first allowance as a corper last week, the prayers almost had me in tears. Those people sacrificed so much for me and I can't wait to try to pay them back."

@Alberta_23 blessed the young lady:

"May the good Lord blesses the works of your hands,and may our parents live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their labour IJN AMEN. May you never lack in your quest to satisfy your parents."

Lady who vowed to build her mother a house fulfils the promise, uses her salary to do It, shares photos

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a young lady, Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang, has gone online to share the story of how she was able to do right by her mother.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, October 6, the woman said that when she was in secondary school, she promised herself that she would build a house for her mother. At that time, they were living in a family member’s home.

Martha stated that she was depressed when after finishing college, she could not get where to work. With prayers and faith, Toyota Forklift called her for an interview and her life turned around.

