A viral video showed the driver of an Ashok Leyland Dost repeatedly reversing into a Golf 5 GTI.

KWAZULU-NATAL, STANGER - A late-night visit to a petrol station in Stanger Manor turned violent after an alleged dispute over drag racing escalated into a confrontation involving two businessmen and their families.

Pillay blocked him in with his Golf

On Sunday, 21 February 2026, a viral video showed the driver of an Ashok Leyland Dost repeatedly reversing into a VW Golf 5 GTI at the Stanger Manor Engen garage before fleeing. According to the Post, the Golf belongs to local businessman Mervin Pillay (49). Jaden Naidoo (30), of Ballito, said he was at the garage with his 23-year-old sister when a man identified as Ranen allegedly insisted she race him after spotting her modified Jetta parked next to Naidoo's bakkie.

Naidoo claimed he refused and that Ranen pushed him, sparking an altercation. He alleged Pillay later blocked him in with his Golf, dared him to ram it and punched him during the chaos. Naidoo admitted to ramming the vehicle and said he has agreed to pay Ranen's R2,000 medical bill, R700 for a damaged shirt and about R25,000 in vehicle repairs. Pillay disputed this version, alleging that Naidoo head-butted Ranen, breaking his nose, and that two women attacked Ranen's wife. He said he blocked the Dost to prevent Naidoo from leaving before police arrived and only punched him after his vehicle was rammed. Lee Subraylu of the Stanger Manor CPF confirmed the 21 February 2026 incident and said patrols would be increased. Pillay has not opened a police case but may do so if the agreement is not honoured.

A dispute over drag racing escalated into a confrontation involving two businessmen and their families.

