Ncumisa Selani was sentenced to three life terms for murdering her two boyfriends and 17-year-old son

The murders are linked to an HIV diagnosis and a violent relationship with her second partner

The cruelty was uncovered after Selani's younger son revealed the killings to a traditional healer

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has sentenced Ncumisa Selani to three life terms for murdering her two boyfriends and her 17-year-old son between 2016 and 2018.

Woman kills boyfriends and son

Prosecutors said the killings began in 2016 after Selani discovered she had contracted HIV and blamed her Malawian boyfriend, Michael Changisa. They said she contacted another partner, Zimbabwean national Michael Phiri, and persuaded him to eliminate Changisa. Changisa was killed and buried in the backyard of Selani's home. In 2017, Phiri moved into the house with Selani and her two sons. The relationship later turned violent. The State said Selani and her 17-year-old son killed Phiri and buried him on top of Changisa's grave.

In 2018, the teenage son allegedly began abusing drugs and blackmailing his mother, threatening to expose the killings unless she gave him money. Prosecutors said Selani then killed her son and buried him in the same grave as the two men. The crimes came to light in 2020 after Selani's younger son fell ill. During a consultation with a traditional healer, the boy revealed details of the killings, believing spirits were linked to his illness. The healer alerted police. Investigators exhumed the remains from the yard. Selani was arrested and has now received three life sentences.

