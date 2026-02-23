Bellarmine Mugabe, son of ex-Zimbabwe president, is expected in court over a shooting incident at his Johannesburg home

Bellarmine Mugabe and a second suspect were arrested after a gardener was shot. Image: AdvoBarryRouxX

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in connection with a shooting at his Hyde Park home. Police have confirmed that Mugabe and his co-accused now face an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice after the firearm allegedly used in the shooting was not recovered.

Searching for the firearm used in shooting

The pair initially appeared in court on a charge of attempted murder. Bellarmine Mugabe and a second suspect were arrested after a gardener was shot at the Mugabe family residence last Thursday, 19 February 2026. The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are still searching for the firearm used in the shooting. An organisation describing itself as the Activists and Citizens Forum has called on authorities to ensure the accused receive no special treatment. Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the case must be handled without fear or favour.

Bloem said criminality must be treated purely as criminality and politics must not influence the criminal justice system. He said violent crime, particularly cases involving firearms, is out of control, and the court must send a strong message that it will not be tolerated. He added that the organisation would monitor the case and that the victim must receive justice.

Mugabe is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. Image: Chriseldalewis/X

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@Bet38961207 said:

"At some point, this case will disappear, next month no journalist will be reporting about it."

@hodmudau said:

"I'm interested in the 2nd person. Who is this mysterious statistic? How is he related to Mugabe's? What was his role in the whole saga?"

@kondes_ said:

"Today, they are going to get bail, and that will be the end of this case. I have no faith in our justice system."

@Sbuda_H said:

"They've already bribed the victim and threatened his family. This case is going nowhere slowly."

@Giles43235302 said:

"And nothing will happen because the intimidated gardener can't identify who shot him, and no gun was found. The case is going nowhere. "

@InstigatorMzi

"My R100 says the case will be postponed until further notice when we forget about it, and Chatunga will get bail."

Grace Mugabe reacts to Son’s arrest

Briefly News previously reported that Grace Mugabe, the former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s widow, has opened up after her son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on 19 February 2026 for allegedly shooting a gardener in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

A second suspect was arrested, and both could face charges of attempted murder. An insider close to the Mugabe family revealed that Grace was very angry after her son was arrested. Grace had allegedly spoken to her children and told them to behave because her son was arrested in Zimbabwe and found in possession of dagga.

