The awkward moment between Shamiso Mosaka and her boyfriend, DJ Speedsta, at the Metro FM Music Awards has been rehashed

On the Read The Room podcast, Shamiso told Phil Mphela and Londie London her side of the story after Speedsta dragged her

Mzansi is still not completely sold on Shamiso's explanation, questioning her ability to defend DJ Speedsta

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Shamiso and DJ Speedsta trended after the Metro FM Music Awards Black Carpet. Image: Shamiso, djspeedsta

Source: Instagram

After trying to sway the public away from the narrative that her partner, DJ Speedsta, dragged her by her arm at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday, 25 April 2026, Shamiso is yet to convince people that's not what transpired.

On the latest episode of Read The Room, Mosaka and her co-hosts Phil Mphela and Londie London addressed the scandal, with Shamiso telling her side of the story.

Shamiso explains DJ Speedsta drag

In a clip shared by @podcastandchillnetwork, Shamiso doubled down on the claims that the video clip, which circulated on X, did not depict what happened on the carpet.

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"I went to the Metros as a plus one. I work at a different radio station. So, I'm just someones date. As much as I was like, 'I can still support you on your milestone career, you are presenting Best Hip Hop, but I can only do that in the crowd,'" she said.

Shamiso explained that she was willing to walk the red carpet because it would look cute, but she had to step back out of respect for her employer.

"When it was time for the first interview, I said I'm not gonna speak about this because the questions were very much big on that station. They will not ask me who is best dressed," she replied.

On Sunday, 26 April, a day after the awards, Shamiso said the video was taken out of context, saying Speedsta was merely trying to get her to escape the chaos.

"TO BE CLEAR, my partner was telling journalists that I won't do interviews at a radio event's occasion because I work at a different radio station, and I respect that. Stop with the narratives."

"I was not 'dragged around,' he knew my boundaries around attending this event and was helping me maintain that. Also, I was shaking from anxiety (I don't like carpets), so I actually wanted to take a moment to breathe. Don't try to decide things about people you don't know from a 5-second clip."

Shamiso defended her boyfriend, DJ Speedsta. Image: Shamiso, Speedsta

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Shamiso's explanation

@Taedza reacted:

"Once you start being a motivational speaker for your partner's behaviour and trying to convince ALL of us on what we saw. Cut! Coma sana lwam."

@majozi4 exclaimed:

"The longer the explanation, the bigger the LIE. You were dragged rudely by your boyfriend qhaa!"

@Yanga_14 asked:

"Baby, you didn’t answer the question. Why let him drag you like that?"

Shamiso and Speedsta mocked for outfits

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta were mocked for their outfits at the Metro FM Awards over the past weekend.

The popular couple trended on social media for their awkward moments on the red carpet, while their outfits were mocked.

Source: Briefly News