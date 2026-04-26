Shamiso Mosaka finally broke her silence to address the awkward moment between herself and her partner, DJ Speedsta, at the Metro FM Music Awards

The media personality topped headlines after online users saw what they believed was her bae dragging her by her arm; however, she explained that the narrative was far from the truth

Even with her explanation, many are convinced she was attempting to hide something more serious beneath the surface

Shamiso Mosaka explained her awkward red carpet moment with DJ Speedsta. Images: shamiso_, speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Media personality Shamiso Mosaka finally addressed the backlash from her and DJ Speedsta's "cringe" red carpet moment at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The pair made their first public appearance together since confirming their relationship; however, it didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped when social media spotted what they claim was Speedsta "forcefully" dragging his partner across the carpet.

A clip from their appearance quickly went viral across social media, capturing the moment the pair were walking hand-in-hand before Speedsta seemingly yanked his partner's arm to move her along. The footage shows Shamiso lightly running behind him to keep up as he pulls her away from the cameras, a moment many users labelled as "uncomfortable" to watch.

While the footage sparked a frenzy of concern and criticism, Shamiso was quick to shut down the rumours, clarifying that the interaction was simply a case of poor timing rather than a display of aggression.

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Responding to the video on TikTok, she explained that the clip was taken out of context and that Speedsta was instead trying to help her navigate the chaotic energy of the red carpet.

"TO BE CLEAR, my partner was telling journalists that I won't do interviews at a radio event's occasion because I work at a different radio station, and I respect that. Stop with the narratives."

Shamiso Mosaka said DJ Speedsta did not drag her and instead was trying to help her navigate the red carpet chaos. Images: shamiso_, speedstabro

Source: Instagram

However, one user was sceptical about Shamiso's explanation, noting that they never saw Speedsta talking to any journalists, only the moment he "dragged her around," and Shamiso was quick to fire back and firmly stood her ground, urging fans to stop over-analysing a split-second moment that she maintains was purely professional and protective.

Shamiso doubled down on her defence, making it clear that the viral footage was being misinterpreted. She explained that her partner understands her specific boundaries regarding red carpets and was actually acting as a support system.

"I was not 'dragged around,' he knew my boundaries around attending this event and was helping me maintain that. Also, I was shaking from anxiety (I don't like carpets), so I actually wanted to take a moment to breathe. Don't try to decide things about people you don't know from a 5-second clip."

Despite her firm stance, the comment sections remain a battlefield of opinions, with many arguing that the body language captured on camera was "unsettling" regardless of the context, while others claimed that explaining herself may have made things worse.

See Shamiso Mosaka's responses and watch their video below.

Shamiso Mosaka explained what happened between her and DJ Speedsta. Image: thereal_arzee

Source: Twitter

Shamiso Mosaka claims her video with DJ Speedsta was taken out of context. Image: thereal_arzee

Source: Twitter

Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta enjoyed some quality time in spite of the drama online. Image: shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

South Africa reacts to Shamiso Mosaka's explanation

Online users remain unconvinced and continue to share their thoughts on the controversial moment. Read some of the comments below.

Fokof__ said:

"She will talk when she is ready."

iamkagi_styles wrote:

"And this is how it starts, when you feel the need to explain to the public."

_uNonnie wasn't convinced:

"The reasoning just doesn't make sense."

khosireign08 noted:

"I didn't think much of the video but her explaining makes me think there's something wrong."

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