Shamiso Mosaka officially confirmed that she and DJ Speedsta were in a committed relationship after months of teasing their romance on social media

Though many were quick to label the announcement as "old news," as the pair had been seen being cosy with one another on several occasions, this would be the first time they confirmed that they were, in fact , dating

, Their relationship falls on the heels of Speedsta's messy split with content creator Lungile Thabethe, a break-up many thought was orchestrated by Mosaka

Shamiso Mosaka finally confirmed that she and DJ Speedsta are in a relationship. Images: shamiso_, speedstabro

Source: Instagram

After months of teasing their relationship online through cryptic posts and cosy pictures, Shamiso Mosaka finally confirmed that she and DJ Speedsta were an item.

During an episode of her podcast, Read the Room on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Mosaka officially put an end to the swirling rumours by revealing that she and her Special Somebody were "very much" in a committed relationship.

"I'm in a relationship. My status is 'taken,' 'unavailable.'"

Speaking with her co-hosts, Londie London and Phil Mphela, Shamiso confirmed that her relationship with Speedsta had reached a point where they were cohabiting.

"Very much dating, very much basically living together. I'm with him every day."

Known to keep her relationships off the media, the influencer/ reality TV star's last public romance was with rapper J Molley, who famously ranted about their break-up in several disturbing online posts.

Meanwhile, Speedsta was known to be dating content creator Lungile Thabethe, with whom he had a child.

Their relationship ended in tears after it was revealed in 2025 that they had placed their house on the market after calling it quits. Soon, the rumours of Speedsta and Shamiso's relationship surfaced, but not without shade from the Thabethe camp.

Lungile’s sister, popular media personality Ayanda Thabethe, seemingly took up arms for her sibling in a series of pointed social media posts. She didn’t hold back, sharing cryptic messages that many fans interpreted as a direct jab at Shamiso, who managed to keep her cool by not responding.

By confirming that she and Speedsta are in a serious relationship, Shamiso has effectively signalled that they are building a future together, regardless of the online noise.

Watch Shamiso Mosaka's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Speedsta and Shamiso's relationship

Viewers and online users weighed in on the couple's blossoming romance. Read some of the comments below.

lowkiidangerous said:

"Man, I genuinely wish y'all nothing but happiness."

012MIB wrote:

"It's been a known thing, journalism is truly dead."

Miz292 showed love to Phil Mphela:

"I love how Phil gave Shamiso big brother advice. Speedsta is a bad idea; don't include us."

SanJose414 posted:

"Lol, they have been dating though."

simphiwemabuza3229 reacted:

"'They said he's 40,' Londie. I love Phil's advice, so profound. I also love how Shamiso actually wants to stand up for herself because when your partner is involved in these online fights, you are dragged in one way or another."

Fans weighed in on DJ Speedsta and Shamiso Mosaka's relationship. Image: speedstabro

Source: Instagram

DJ Speedsta caught in online feud with Naledi Malela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Speedsta's online war with TV presenter Naledi Malela.

This comes after Malela accused Speedsta of cheating on his partner and humiliated him on social media.

Source: Briefly News