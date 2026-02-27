DJ Speedsta revealed in an interview how much he paid Anatii in 2015 to work with him on his hit song

Over 10 years later, the DJ was still in disbelief at how much he was charged despite being a freshman at the time

Reacting to his story, online users said the move was worth every penny, considering that it birthed a South African hip hop classic

More than a decade after the release of his first big record, DJ Speedsta has finally pulled back the curtain on the staggering price tag attached to his collaboration with Anatii.

In a recent candid interview with George Avakian on The Inside Show, the DJ admitted he is still in disbelief over the hefty fee he was charged back in 2015 for the production and recording of Special Somebody, especially considering he was still a newcomer in the industry at the time.

"It cost me a lot of money at the time, which I didn't have. I remember my best friend Fubz borrowed me money. I was like, 'I need R200,000 to pay Anatii or else the song is not coming out.'"

Despite his best friend's initial reluctance, Speedsta reassured him that he knew what he was doing. He promised, "I'm gonna pay you back."

The record features Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick and Anatii, who, at the time, were at the height of their careers and some of the most sought-after musicians in the local hip hop landscape, whose involvement in the song turned it into a street anthem.

Released in 2015, the track was a massive commercial success and a staple on radio stations and in clubs across the country, and helped shape the golden era of SA hip hop.

In the interview, Speedsta, real name Lesego Nkaiseng, explained that the R200,000 was meant to pay Anatii for his feature on the song, for producing the beat, as well as using his studio to record.

"I just didn't know I would have to pay him at one go. I was like, 'I'm an up-and-coming DJ.' But I had to pay; I needed that feature."

His revelations were further confirmation of AKA's earlier claims that Anatii charged him R80,000 for a beat despite their long-standing friendship and collaboration within the industry.

"I'm the reason people had The Saga on repeat, now you wanna charge me eighty thousand for a beat?"

The lyric is taken from the late rapper's diss track Composure, a song initially intended to address his feud with Cassper Nyovest, where he also aimed at several other industry figures, including Anatii.

The revelation was further proof that even a friendship or tight newcomer budget couldn't bypass Anatii’s "business is business" approach.

Watch DJ Speedsta's interview below.

Social media erupts over DJ Speedsta's revelations

The comment section was stunned by Anatii's hefty fee; however, many agreed that it was worth every penny.

Djencores.a said:

"But it was worth it, look, the song is still a hit and classic."

thabiso_saule reacted:

"The way I'm going to play this song on repeat AGAIN ke manje because of this knowledge."

azar.africa laughed:

"Anati is expensive, even AKA was crying."

austinwandile wrote:

"And it was worth it. When you invest in your craft, these are the results. One hit song can get you that money back in a month or two 'cause one big song can get you six months' bookings."

otelo_sit_hole posted:

"Anatii was big, let’s not forget he wasn’t even staying in SA that time."

