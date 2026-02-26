Renowned DJ/ producer Prince Kaybee addressed the allegations of him being homophobic

The claims were made by an unknown user, responding to another man admiring Kaybee's latest photo

Chaos erupted in the comment section as the DJ made attempts to defend his statements

Prince Kaybee was accused of being homophobic. Images: KabeloMusic

Prince Kaybee has found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm after being forced to address explosive allegations of homophobia.

What began as a simple moment of a fan admiring the DJ's latest photo on 25 February 2026 quickly spiralled into chaos when an unknown user with the handle Dlulane_BongaM levelled the serious accusation against the Charlotte hitmaker, stating,

"He's homophobic. Sorry, cadre."

This prompted an immediate reaction from Prince Kaybee, who hinted that it was not the first time he had been accused of homophobia.

"I don’t understand why people say I'm homophobic."

The acclaimed producer went on to explain how the allegations did not align with his personal and professional life.

In a bid to clear his name, the DJ pointed out that his circle is far from exclusionary, revealing that he has close gay friends and has a long history of working alongside colleagues within the LGBTQ+ community.

"I had a gay chef, that is, in my opinion, the best cook I've ever met, a gay stylist who did wardrobe for two of my music videos. I have gay friends in and out of South Africa. I had a gay assistant for music PR and submissions that I worked with for 10 years."

By asking, "Where does this rumour come from?" Kaybee seemed truly confused. He couldn't understand how a label that completely contradicts his real-life personal and professional relationships could spread so easily online.

In the comment section, he went on to directly challenge his accusers to provide evidence rather than hurl insults.

Read Prince Kaybee's post below.

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee's statements

Several followers flooded the comment section, accusing Prince Kaybee of using the same logic as the old "I'm not racist, I have black friends" excuse.

dramadelinquent said:

"It’s giving a racist saying 'I have black friends' vibes. Not saying you’re homophobic because I don’t know you, but just voicing my opinion on your post."

VLADIUS_ wrote:

"This is the type of thing you'd hear from a white person facing accusations of racism."

XOCASE_99 joked:

"This sounds like those white racists who are like, 'My cousin's neighbour has a sister who has a black neighbour as a nanny. I love black people.'"

Prince Kaybee said he was far from being homophobic as he has close relationships with people within the LGBTQ+ community. Image: KabeloMusic

Meanwhile, as some fans jumped to Prince Kaybee's defence, others turned their sights on the accuser, slamming the allegations as baseless and demanding hard evidence to back up the claims against the producer.

