Social media was buzzing over Prince Kaybee's comments on Nadia Nakai's latest post

The DJ/ producer made a spicy joke about Nadia's rumoured romance with Toss; however, she neither caught the joke nor found it funny and served an unexpected jab

The exchange between the musicians ignited a spirited debate in the comment section about boundaries

An unexpected clash between Prince Kaybee and Nadia Nakai set social media ablaze as fans and followers commented on their heated exchange.

What started as a spicy jab from the renowned producer regarding Nadia’s rumoured relationship with Toss quickly took a sharp turn when the rapper seemingly failed to see the humour.

This was ignited by an Instagram post by the rapper on 23 February 2026, which featured several photos of her, showing off her assets in a see-through outfit.

Among the hundreds of comments was Prince Kaybee's response; however, instead of admiring Nadia like the rest of her followers, he made a sexual innuendo about Nadia and Toss's relationship.

"Are you being 'tossed' around?"

The playful yet suggestive remark referenced the steamy scenes from the pair's music video, with Kaybee playing on Toss's stage name and the action of being "tossed around" in bed.

However, refusing to play along, Nadia fired back with an unexpected sting of her own, switching a playful comment section into a battlefield.

"Nope, just like YOU weren’t filming."

Hilariously, Kaybee had not run out of puns yet, hitting back with, "You are being 'umlando’d' then,' another sexual innuendo that cleverly referenced Toss's famous song, Umlando.

With a final and lethal blow, Nadia proved that, unlike Kaybee, she was not fooling around.

"Our music video was consensual. I understand your confusion."

While Prince Kaybee may have been joking, Nadia picked a much more personal attack, referencing the producer's controversy regarding his explicit video with Cyan Boujee.

During the saga, which erupted in 2023, the YouTuber alleged that she had not consented to Kaybee recording their private moments together, revealing that she was fairly young at the time.

While it’s unclear if Prince Kaybee’s comments caught her on a bad day or if they served as the tipping point for deeper, unresolved friction, the sharp-tongued exchange has left fans divided, igniting a spirited debate over where the line between banter and disrespect truly lies.

See Nadia Nakai's photos and Prince Kaybee's responses below.

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee and Nadia Nakai drama

Fans were shocked by Nadia's reactions, accusing her of taking the joke too far.

paybu said:

"Oh, she’s not fun at parties."

knownastish laughed:

"Sorry, but this is funny."

WHKconfindante wrote:

"The pun flew over her head."

GeneralSouthy slammed Nadia Nakai:

"Can't expect someone with dizzy raps to get a simple pun."

Meanwhile, others criticised Prince Kaybee's "inappropriate" remarks and said Nadia's responses were warranted.

CliffUnderPar said:

"He’s too old for that."

Joe_Scuddaa slammed Prince Kaybee:

"Why did he even think this was a good idea? Guy is just an idiot."

yeahitzryan wrote:

"Dude is nearly 40 years old, asking this."

PoppiesFanss added:

"Honestly, even if this was a jokeI wouldn’t take it lightly. There’s something offensive about this, I don’t know why."

