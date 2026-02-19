The rumour mill went into overdrive after it was alleged that Tyla was secretly in a relationship with Chris Brown

The singers' picture surfaced online and was placed beside another photo said to be theirs, fueling speculation that they may be an item; however, Tyla's fans were not happy

Reactions to the rumours were mixed, with some people hoping they were a lie, while internet sleuths dug deeper to uncover the real truth

Rumours about Tyla and Chris Brown's alleged relationship resurfaced. Images: tyla, chrisbrownofficial

Social media was sent into a tailspin following the explosive rumours that South African breakout star Tyla and R&B veteran Chris Brown may be more than just collaborators.

The source of the rumour, vahphor, suggested that the pair had been spotted together weeks apart, first at a New York hotel and later at Tyla's father's birthday celebration in Johannesburg.

The post, which was shared on Thursday, 19 February 2026, featured photographic "evidence" of the two's rendezvous, with the poster claiming that the repeated sightings had begun to raise suspicion.

"These repeated sightings have now fueled and seemingly confirmed the ongoing dating rumours between them. Adding to the speculation, Tyla has started following Chris Brown on Instagram, something she wasn't doing before."

Despite the intense speculation, it has been clarified that these alleged sightings were not what they appeared to be.

While the photo of the pair was actually taken at the Water hitmaker's 2024 birthday party in Los Angeles and not at her dad's party, the hotel snapshot didn't even include Brown; instead, it featured Nigerian superstar Wizkid with his back to the camera. The picture was taken during their studio session for their song Dynamite.

Meanwhile, a search of Chris Brown's account on Tyla's Instagram page returned no results either, further debunking the rumours.

Tyla and Chris Brown were rumoured to be secretly dating. Images: tyla, chrisbrownofficial

However, this wouldn't be the first time Tyla was romantically linked to a famous American celebrity. In 2024, there was speculation that she and Travis Scott had begun dating after they too were spotted together.

While the post was later flagged as misleading by X (formerly Twitter)'s Community Notes feature, Tyla's supporters were already on the timeline, hoping that the news was untrue.

Many argued that a relationship with assault-accused Chris Brown would taint the singer's image and could potentially risk losing the global audience she has worked so hard to build.

See the controversial post below.

Tyla appears not to be following Chris Brown on Instagram. Image: tyla

Social media erupts over Tyla and Chris Brown rumours

Fans hoped that the rumours were untrue. Read some of their comments below.

RainyFocus said:

"Dating Chris brown in 2026 is actually a sin, btw, someone warn her."

_phinian_Rose wrote:

"I pity her if she is secretly dating Chris."

pushingflynn pleaded:

"Chris Brown, leave her, she’s innocent!"

Meanwhile, others slammed the original poster and accused them of spreading misinformation.

swiftsalem13 argued:

"Lying just to lie, everyone knows Tyla’s man; they’ve been together for three years."

Ndusi27 threw shade at Elon Musk:

"I hate what he has done to this app. Clout chasers and spreading misinformation. These are images from years ago!"

