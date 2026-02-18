A snippet of Tyla addressing speculation that she and Rema were dating emerged on social media

On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the blogger african.folder took to Instagram and shared the snippet from a 2023 sit-down with Dotty on The Dotty Show

Tyla's response sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some asking questions, while others joked about Rema

Tyla broke her silence on Rema romance rumours in a resurfaced interview. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris, Robert Okine

An old video of Tyla talking about how she feels about Rema and clarifying rumours that they were romantically involved has surfaced, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Over the years, Tyla has been linked with several of her colleagues in the entertainment industry. Despite this, Tyla has kept her romantic life under wraps and has often refrained from setting the record straight when fans link her with a fellow entertainer.

A clip from an interview Tyla did in 2023 has found new life on social media. The snippet shows Tyla talking about Rema and clarifying the romance rumours on The Dotty Show, which airs on Apple Music.

When Dotty asked Tyla which artist she would have loved to have taken her to prom, the Water hitmaker responded:

“Rema would be cute. Vibes. Yeah.”

Dotty then asked Tyla if there was more to her relationship with Rema, referencing a photo of the two musicians hanging out together.

“I saw you hanging out with Rema like last year. Like you guys got pictures together,” Dotty said.

Tyla also recalled spending time together and laughed about how fans made their photos seem more dramatic than they really were.

“That was so dramatic. Like, after that situation, I realised Hollywood vibes, like you can't trust everything you see, 'cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing, ‘Hey, what's happening over here?’”

When Dotty asked her to confirm whether they were dating, Tyla doubled down, saying that they were just friends.

“Yeah, we're just friends,” Tyla said before the clip ended.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps react to Tyla sharing her thoughts on Rema

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some reacted with jokes, speculation and advice.

lory.on asked:

“Weren't they together before?”

mynameis_reality highlighted:

“Y’all lying, she Deffo didn’t say this, most especially because she has a boyfriend. Y’all be lying on her name for views ewwww.”

california_estate_family claimed:

“Rema is planning to make moves now 😂😂”

blaceice advised:

“Rema, stay away from the industry plant. She won't come after you without a plan for her career.”

beabytheway asked:

“What about her and Geo😂”

sexybage1 claimed:

“Rema is not interested.”

majjyboy23 remarked:

“All the girls like Rema, but Rema doesn't like girls.”

Peeps reacted after Tyla broke her silence on Rema. Image: Julian Hamilton/WireImage, Julien M. Hekimian

