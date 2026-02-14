Uncle Waffles recently gave a fan a piece of her mind when they questioned her personality

After being accused of faking her bad girl aesthetic, the DJ humbled the fan with a sharp response that quickly went viral

Her statement divided social media, as some supporters argued that she was valid in her response, while others agreed with the first fan and claimed to be worried about Waffles

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A fan claimed that Uncle Waffles' edgy aesthetic was merely for show and was not the real her. Images: unclewaffffles

Source: Twitter

Uncle Waffles recently proved that while she’s known for her infectious energy on stage and behind the decks, she has zero patience for those questioning her authenticity.

The Yahyuppiyah hitmaker found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a fan accused her of faking a bad girl persona for the cameras, even claiming that she was being forced to put on the act.

This, after the DJ updated her social media gallery with new pictures on 12 February 2026 and seemingly signalled a sequel to her 2024 project, 4 da Ho’s, in her caption.

Keeping to her edgy, eclectic style, Waffles wore tight-fitting, cut-out leather pants with a crop-top and platinum blonde hair. However, X (formerly Twitter) user Anunakin claimed that this wasn't who she is.

"I don’t have the right words for it, but this isn’t you, man. You’re clearly a good girl. I don’t know why they have you pushing this aesthetic."

According to the user, Waffles is simply a "good girl" at heart whose edgy new image is a forced industry stunt rather than her real personality, reducing her provocative, fashion-forward style to a mere marketing strategy. However, Waffles, never one to let a stranger define her identity, fired back with a response that was as sharp as her eyeliner.

"Don’t you have family to worry about? Why are you so concerned about strangers like this? Omg, I hope you get help."

Uncle Waffles told a fan to mind their business after they claimed her bad girl aesthetic was a forced industry stunt. Image: unclewaffffles

Source: Twitter

The "aesthetic" the fan was referencing was in relation to the derogatory term in Waffles' album title, which, historically, was rooted in shaming those who were sexually liberated.

Today, it's used to describe an edgy, hyper-feminine person who embraces confidence and overturns the "girl-next-door" stereotype, someone who defies conservative social norms regarding dating and fashion.

By shutting down the narrative, the DJ effectively urged the user to mind their business and not concern themselves with the lives of strangers.

Her post was met with mixed reactions online as fans and followers discussed the pair's back-and-forth.

Read Uncle Waffles' interaction below.

Social media erupts over Uncle Waffles' post

Several users were quick to defend the fans' statements, arguing that they came from a place of sincerity and slammed Waffles' defensiveness.

GlenmabuZAR asked:

"We are worried about you. Aren't you happy that we care about you?"

theaugustrock wrote:

"Shame. If you read carefully, you may have noticed his response came from a point of sincere concern. Should you struggle with receiving kindness/ care, silence is your go-to remedy."

tazzmania310 said:

"It came from a good place, though."

Meanwhile, like Waffles, others simply reminded the fan that their feelings about the DJ's wardrobe and fashion aesthetic were none of her business.

1chunbun asked:

"No, because what do you mean that a stranger is worried about someone who isn’t in any danger whatsoever?"

NigerianPlug said:

"Don't mind him, girl, he needs a life."

Tony_Mapz laughed:

"Twitter is a wild place, man. Imagine someone you’ve never met before telling you, 'That’s not you.'"

Uncle Waffles' weight loss gets Mzansi talking

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ debuting her new figure after losing weight.

Her post was met with mixed reactions as fans discussed Waffles' new look, with some raising the Ozempic allegations due to the rapid nature of her weight loss.

Source: Briefly News